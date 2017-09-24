BLOG: Those Pesky ‘M’ Storms

Last year it was Matthew….this year it’s Maria. Now given, Maria shouldn’t be as menacing or destructive as Matthew was, but we still don’t want to deal with it. Am I right?

Either way – here we are – we’ll get through this. Luckily, after Maria passes, there is nothing else coming down the pike..for now.

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds sustained at 105 MPH. It’s continuing on a northerly track at 9 MPH. The storm is approximately 400 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. It’ll make its closest pass to North Carolina and Virginia from Tuesday into Wednesday. By Thursday, the storm will start to track east and head out to sea. Maria is NOT set to make landfall anywhere along the coast, but we will easily tap into tropical storm conditions, especially along the coastline. The Outer Banks will be hit the hardest – I’m not talking about a blockbuster storm here – but it’ll be a rough pair of days.

Tropical storm-force winds extend 230 miles out from the eye. Having said that, Tropical Storm WATCHES have been issued for coastal areas of North Carolina, this includes Camden Co, Currituck Co, Dare Co, and Pasquotank Co. These are the places where we could see winds at or above 39 MPH. With that wind pushing the water onshore, that could lead to storm surge, overwash, and beach erosion. A Storm Surge WATCH has been issued for Dare Co. 2′ to 4′ storm surge is possible from Duck, NC all the way to Cape Lookout.

Rodanthe, Salvo, Cape Hatteras – these are the particular spots along the Outer Banks that could experience the strongest winds and worst conditions.

Here’s a look at our wind probability map:

There’s about an 80% chance winds could be at or above 39 MPH in and around Cape Hatteras. It drops to a 40% to 50% chance of tropical storm-force winds across the Metro, Peninsula, and Eastern Shore. The farther north and west you are, it’s less likely you will experience strong winds.

With those winds pushing water onshore and causing beach erosion, NC-12 could really be a problem over the coming days, so check in with NCDOT to get the latest info.

Here’s how this all breaks down:

Rain will not be the biggest issue with this storm. We are only tracking isolated showers on Tuesday and spotty on and off showers on Wednesday. No surprise here, the highest rainfall totals will be along the Outer Banks. No heavy rain is expected.

Thanks to Maria, we will have to contend with nuisance to minor tidal flooding through much of the week.

If you live in an are that is prone to tidal flooding, you kind of know what to expect. If you don’t and you come across a street that is flooded, please don’t drive through it! I can’t tell you how many times we have watched cars get stuck during tidal flooding just outside of our station.

As I’ve been watching the comments from our viewers on Facebook and Twitter, I’ve seen a lot of people making the comparison to Matthew and Isabel. Just remember – no two storms are perfectly alike. Here’s a look at all three historical tracks – Matthew in RED, Isabel in BLUE, and Maria’s historical track and current position.

You have to remember that Matthew hugged the coast all the way to North Carolina, then started to turn east. Yes, the storm came farther north than we anticipated, BUT it also turned extratropical near us, which means the rain and wind spread farther out from the center of the storm, making a bigger mess for our viewing area. A lot more flooding that we expected. Isabel made direct landfall in North Carolina and pushed inland.

I mentioned during the Facebook Live earlier tonight that I keep the slim possibility of Maria turning subtropical nearby. IF….and I do mean, IF that happens, then yes, we could see more rain and winds pushing farther inland. None of the models have suggested this possibility, but none of them did with Matthew either – that was a learning experience. As a meteorologist, you have to lay out ALL possibilities!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor