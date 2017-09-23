Maria Continues North, and We Could Have Some Impacts

Maria remains a hurricane, and it’s going to be offshore of the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Midweek. The question is…how close will it get? Below is the Forecast Cone of Uncertainty for Maria from the National Hurricane Center’s Advisory that came out very early this morning. The western edge of the cone has the OBX within it.

This definitely doesn’t mean that the center of the storm will move ashore across the OBX. However, since the forecast models have been trending westward since yesterday… this means that our area needs to be PREPARED in case Maria gets a little too close for comfort. Keep in mind that tropical storm force winds (as of this AM) extended out from Maria’s center nearly 200 miles. As it moves north, the wind field will likely expand out more as it weakens.

Even though the spaghetti plots (which are different forecast model outputs) keep Maria’s center offshore (see above)….if it gets within at least 200 miles of the OBX, then tropical storm force winds can be expected for parts of our area.

As this morning, the chance for tropical storm force winds ( 39mph – 73mph winds) for the OBX was 40-50% …. with 20-30% for Hampton Roads by Wednesday afternoon. That’s high enough for your to prepare for the potential of higher winds at the coast & on the OBX by Midweek.

Above, it’s a view of the European Model set on Wednesday. It has the center of Maria just SE of the OBX. This would be close enough for higher winds and some rain for parts of the Tidewater area. Below, it’s a view of the GFS ( American Model)…which doesn’t differ too much in location.

So, what does this mean… HAVE A PLAN!

There is a probable chance for at least Tropical Storm force winds for NE NC and possibly the VA Coast between Tuesday and Thursday. Of course, wind and rain potential will depend on the exact track… but model guidance has given us enough indication that we need to be prepared for stronger winds due to Maria. Rain looks probable, but it’s too early to say how much…stay tuned. However, high surf (happening now), rip currents (happening now), and tidal flooding (by Midweek) are likely. If the track trends more east by Monday…that would be ideal for our area & impacts would be less. Yet, as for now… plan for some impacts. Supply your hurricane kit and secure loose items in your yard by Monday afternoon. Make sure to watch the latest newscasts each day for updates & more specific details as we get into next week.

FYI… Lee did regenerate into a tropical cyclone on Friday. However, it will not threaten the US regardless of how much it strengthens.

Locally, we have FANTASTIC weather on deck for this 1st Weekend of Fall. High pressure will have control…leading to lots of sunshine and above average temps in the low-mid 80s. Enjoy this weekend because Maria may brings us some not so pleasant days next week.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate