Blog: Quiet Local Weather, But Closely Tracking Hurricane Maria!

Hurricane Maria…What are you up to? This morning there was an interesting development that may have an impact on the long-term forecast. It was still a hurricane, and it was impacting the Turks and Caicos islands this morning. However, the pressure had increased to 959mb (millibars). Also, the eye of the hurricane really filled in. Take a look:

The clouds were still moving quickly. So it’s not like it put the brakes on. The 8am update from the National Hurricane Center did not bring down the winds, but I didn’t see anything that impressive on the hurricane recon flights. Maybe I missed some data.

Maybe they will bring the winds down in the 11am update. We’ll see. One big factor is that Maria is moving over some shallow water. Also the waters are just a bit cooler there as Irma and Jose recently caused some upwelling (pulling up cooler water from below) in that region. It’s also possible that the current upwelling is more pronounced under Maria due to the shallow waters. However, this will be temporary anyway as warmer waters and a deeper ocean lie in its path.

Regardless, the sustained hurricane force winds were very close to the shores of the Turks and Caicos. There were probably some hurricane force gusts over land. Tropical storm force winds covered the entire island.

The hurricane was moving northwest, and it will move away from those islands later today. Some of the winds will brush the southeastern edge of the Bahamas, but most of the islands will be spared the rain and wind. Over the weekend Maria will move mainly northward. Then between Sunday and Monday it is forecast to move north/northeast. By Tuesday it may shift back west just a bit, but the general track is north. Here’s the forecast.

The forecast calls for weakening through that time as the wind shear will increase. Also, the water temperatures will be cooler to the north. It’s possible that it could even be down to a tropical storm by the middle of next week, but we’ll see.

The models are in pretty good agreement on keeping Maria well out to sea.

The Canadian model is the one that tracks it to the west. That model does not handle tropical systems very well, but I like to look at its solution for reference. As you can tell though. the bulk of the models is well offshore. The GFS and European models are in good agreement up to a point. Here is their solution up until Monday.

As you can see they are close together and well to our southeast. By Tuesday into Wednesday they split a little. The GFS is father east and the European a little more to the west.

Typically, the European model does a better job. Especially this far out in time. So it’s plausible for it to edge west a bit. But even if Maria were to follow the European model, then it would still be offshore. We could get some conditions similar to what we had with Jose recently. (Which wasn’t too bad). If it were to follow the GFS, then we would have quiet weather. Keep in mind that either of those scenarios will still bring high waves and a high threat for rip currents to the local shores. Also, there could be some nuisance to minor tidal flooding, but that does depend on the exact track. This would be into the middle of next week. Both the GFS and European model have a cold front coming into the region by Thursday. This would knock Maria out to sea off to the northeast. Then….hopefully…we would get a break for a while from any tropical systems. I can’t even imagine.

Locally we have high pressure in the region, but Jose is playing a small part. It is well to our northeast, and it is no longer tropical. However, it is throwing a couple of clouds our way.

There were some showers offshore, but they should fall apart before they get here. There may be a stray shower over Accomack county, but that would be about it. Otherwise, we will have fair skies today into the weekend. It will be pretty nice. Today is the first day of Fall, but it will still feel a little Summery. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 70s. We’ll be in the low 80s this afternoon with light west winds. We’ll have similar weather for the next few days. Fair skies. Highs in the 80s. We might get some showers by mid-week if Maria does edge west. Stay tuned!

One story that has been overshadowed lately is the national temperatures. They have really cooled down in the west, and the heat has been building in the east. We are talking about the eastern half of the country. Take a look:

High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s all the way up into the Great Lakes. That’s unusual for this time of year. Our temps will just be a little above average. Meanwhile they are getting snow over some western states. In the higher elevations anyway. It’s a mad world lately!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler