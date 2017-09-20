Blog: Maria Slams Puerto Rico, Jose Meanders!

The tropics are still busy, but at least we will have some quiet local weather for a while. As expected, Jose has moved away and high pressure is building in from the west.

This is going to give us lots of sunshine for today. It will warm up with this sunshine. Highs will rise to the upper 80s. It will also be humid. Winds will only be out of the northwest at 5-10mph. While Jose is far off, it will still have some lingering impacts on our region. One impact is tidal flooding. Even though the winds have lightened up, we will still have some lingering high tides. It will mostly be minor.

The tide will be near moderate for Kiptopeke and Mobjack Bay. Here is the tide forecast for the region from the National Weather Service: NWS Tides.

Also, the waves are up today. They have cleaned up since yesterday. So surfers are taking advantage.

This is the camera down at 1st street on surfline.com. Be extremely careful. There is a high threat for rip currents as well as dangerous shore break.

Jose will continue to meander in the same area for the next few days. This may have a benefit for us down the road. Especially when it comes to Maria. As Jose lingers it may produce a weakness in the jetstream. This would in-turn pull Maria northward, and then ideally push it northeast away from our region. However, this is Preliminary! So don’t put all your stock into that scenario just yet.

This morning hurricane Maria made landfall over eastern Puerto Rico. The hurricane force winds covered a big portion of the island.

The maximum sustained winds were estimated at 160mph upon landfall. They had come down by the 8am update to 150mph. This was a bit surprising as the eye seemed to really shrink in size and symmetry. Take a look!

So it’s possible that it will be weaker in the next update. (Update: The 9am update had the winds down to 145mph.) After Puerto Rico Maria will track north of the Dominican Republic. They will have some impacts there. It will also impact the Turks and Caicos area. Then it will start to curve north away from the Bahamas. Here is the forecast:

The latest models keep Maria offshore into next week. The trend is good at this point.

The GFS and European models also keep Maria offshore, but they keep it strong enough and close enough to bring some impacts along the coast.

I would say it would be similar to Jose’s impacts, but possibly a little more wind and tides near the coast. We’ll see. You should know by now that a lot can change in a 7 day tropical forecast. Especially since the short-term forecast could change with Maria’s interaction with land. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler