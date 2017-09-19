Blog: Jose’s Local Impacts. Maria Devastates The Eastern Caribbean.

Since yesterday there have been some interesting developments in the tropics. The good news is that Lee is gone. There is also some good news that Jose will definitely stay offshore. However, the bad news is that hurricane Maria turned into a cat 5 hurricane as it moved over parts of the Lesser Antilles, and now it is on a course for Puerto Rico.

I’ll get back to Maria in a moment. First let’s talk about Jose since it is closer. Jose was located over 200 miles east of Virginia Beach this morning. It was on a northerly track at about 10mph.

The storm had really spread out, but some thunderstorms were trying to wrap back into the center on the western side of the storm (blue/orange area on above map). The outer bands were making their way onto our shore. There were scattered showers from the Eastern Shore down along Virginia Beach all the way to the Outer Banks.

We’ll see a lot of clouds today with scattered showers from time to time. The highest chance for rain will be along the coast with lesser chances inland.

These chances will continue through the daytime hours, but the rain will clear up by this evening. As far as our local winds…We’ve had a few gusts to 30mph near the shore. We’ll have some more gusts to 30mph near the water through the afternoon.

The rest of the region’s gusts will be between 20 and 25mph. (Not too bad). All of the wind and rain will clear out tonight. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. Then we’ll have lots of sunshine for tomorrow as high pressure builds back in.

With the persistent winds we will see some minor (to near moderate) tidal flooding. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point:

There will be some moderate tidal flooding today in a couple of locations. Here are 3 other tide forecasts:

There was some overwash yesterday over the Outer Banks. There will be much more of that today. It will likely be higher than yesterday as the tide is coming up, and the waves are building. Be careful driving along highway 12. Jose will move well to our northeast by tonight. Then it will move offshore of the northeast coast over the next couple of days.

It will likely drift around as a weakening nor’easter. It should stay far enough away that we won’t have any impacts. Hopefully, that doesn’t change. So that’s the update on Jose. Now let’s talk about Maria…

Maria became a category 5 hurricane last night, and unfortunately this was as it made landfall over Dominica. There are reports coming in that the country has suffered widespread damage. They join a growing list of islands that have had major damage lately from hurricanes. Maria is now west of the Lesser Antilles and moving to the west/northwest.

You can see the pronounced eye on satellite. It is, unfortunately, very impressive. The sustained winds had increased again. They were up to 160mph this morning. The system will track towards Puerto Rico by this evening. It could hit there as a category 5 or a strong category 4 by late Tuesday night. Irma passed just north of the island and caused lots of damage. This time Maria is forecast to roll right over the island. There is nothing to weaken the storm before it makes landfall there.

After Puerto Rico it will pass north of the Dominican Republic. There may be some damage there. Then it will move close to the Turks and Caicos islands. This area already had damage from Irma. It will then move northwest and possibly even north/northwest.

The forecast models are promising for the U.S. coast, but it is still early. There is some disagreement in how close Maria could get to the east coast, but the bulk of them aim it offshore. Here are the latest models.

The GFS and European are offshore, but the European is much farther offshore than the GFS model.

Remember, the European model has been doing very well this year in forecasting tropical systems, but it is still early. We have a lot of time to track this system. A lot could change. So stay tuned.

Locally we will see some nice weather for a while. I am looking forward to it. We’ll have fair skies from tomorrow through early next week. High temps will be in the 80s. It will be a little warm and humid. Especially since the first day of Fall is on Friday.

I wasn’t going to add any global stories with the busy tropics lately, but this one caught my eye. I do believe that Global Warming is real, but I do like to keep an open mind about it. A new article popped up this morning about a new study done by some British scientists about the subject. Specifically, they talk about how a lot of the current forecast models are overestimating the warming. They talk about how this relates to the recent Paris agreement. Here is the article: Global Warming Model Overestimate Study.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler