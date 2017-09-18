Monday Evening Blog Update: Jose Local Impacts

Tidal flooding is possible tonight thru Wednesday morning. Tonight’s tidal flooding should be Minor, but it’ll be Near Moderate by tomorrow morning’s High tide (For Sewell’s Point). Therefore, water could be over the roads about an hour on either side of high tide times. Take the appropriate precautions if you live in an area prone to Tidal Flooding.

There are some locations where the tidal range will be higher. CBBT and Kiptopeke both area expecting Moderate Tidal Flooding for Tuesday’s High Tide Cycles. Duck has the potential for the Tidal Flooding to reach Major levels. However, due to the topography of Duck (being protected by Higher Dunes), water shouldn’t inundate the area. However, there could be some water over the roads.

Winds will gradually increase through tomorrow morning. As you get closer to the coast, winds will be sustained from 15-25mph Gusting up to 35mph.

As Jose pulls away, the winds will gradually decrease by Tuesday evening to 10-20mph Gusts to 25mph (again mainly closer to the coast). With the wind decreasing even further by Wednesday!

Rain bands circulating around Jose have already brought scattered showers to the Tidewater, and more showers are expected through this evening. Most of the rain should be light to moderate…and periodic. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t likely.

A few more showers are possible thru Tuesday afternoon, but mainly for Coastal areas. Generally rainfall estimates should be less than 1″.

Make sure to watch FOX 43 and WAVY NEWS 10 tonight for the latest with Chief Meteorologist Don Slater on ANOTHER big storm in the tropics called Maria. As of the 5PM Advisory, Maria was upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane as it moved towards the Lesser Antilles. This storm needs to be watched very closely because it could potentially bring some US impacts down the line…leading into early next week.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate