Blog: More Problems In The Tropics.

The tropics are still hyperactive. They haven’t settled down in about a month, and we are tracking another grouping of 3 systems in the Atlantic basin. One could cause more major destruction. One is hopefully falling apart. Here are the 3 systems on satellite:

Hurricane Jose is the closest system to our area. It is over 250 miles to the east/southeast of Hatteras. Sustained winds had decreased a little since the overnight hours. They were down to 85mph. The satellite wasn’t too impressive this morning. It has been experiencing increasing winds shear recently.

Jose is moving north at 9mph. It is expected to stay offshore, but there will be some local impacts. The destructive winds will stay offshore. However, we will have a few strong gusts near the shore. Winds will be out of the northeast today at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Mostly near the shore.

By tonight the wind will increase. It will turn out of the north and then northwest. Between tonight and tomorrow the winds will gust to around 30-35mph near the shore. There could also be a few strong gusts over the Chesapeake Bay.

Jose will continue to track northward through tomorrow. By tomorrow night it will be to our northeast and still moving northward.

By Wednesday Jose should become a tropical storm (if not sooner). It will get somewhat close to Cape Cod, but the official forecast keeps it offshore. Then it may drift around for a bit to the southeast of Rhode island.

The models have some spread in how they handle Jose onward. A couple take it back west. A couple take it farther offshore. There is a cluster that lets it drift around and fall apart over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

The GFS and European both keep it offshore Wednesday through Friday, but the GFS does have it drifting west a little more.

They both weaken the system through that time.

As far as the rain goes..we’ll have scattered showers moving in from the ocean. Along with some of the outer rain bands from Jose, there is a stationary front nearby.

High pressure is off to our west, but it’s not close enough to block some of the scattered showers that will move in off of the ocean. So we’ll have some scattered showers this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow. It may pick up a little more tomorrow near the shore.

The rain should not cause any flooding by itself. Most of the region should get less than an inch. However, a couple of the rain bands could produce more than an inch if they sit for a while. We’ll see.

There will be some minor (tidal) flooding over the next couple of days. It will only be nuisance tidal flooding in the region today and this evening. However, it will get up to minor levels tomorrow.

This is the forecast for Sewell’s Point. The rest of the region will be between nuisance and minor. There could be some minor tidal flooding tomorrow on the Sound-side of the Outer Banks. This will all improve on Wednesday as Jose moves to our north.

The waves are building. They will run at 6-12ft. This was the view over Rodanthe this morning.

This is a camera from surfline.com.

There will be a high threat for rip currents of course. Don’t swim today!!! There are tropical storm warnings for our Atlantic coastal waters. Boaters try to stay in unless you have to go out.

So that’s Jose. Now let’s talk about hurricane Maria. This is bad news. Maria is just east of the Lesser Antilles, and it has gained strength.

Maria is tracking a little farther south than Irma did. So it will impact some islands that were more-or-less missed by Irma. Guadaloupe, Martinique, and Dominica will be directly impacted by Maria.

Maria will move across this area, but it will still impact Barbuda, Antigua, and St. Martin. Afterwards, it will aim for Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move directly across Puerto Rico by tomorrow. Possibly as a category 4 hurricane. They are still recovering there from Irma which passed north of the region. So this is terrible news for that island. Maria will then pass just north of Hispaniola. The Dominican Republic could take more damage on the north coast. Then it will brush the Bahamas. It will be on a northwest track, but then it will turn northerly by Friday. The long range models keep Maria offshore. Most of them have it following Jose’s path at that point. However, it could get closer to the coast. So we’ll have to stay tuned for updates.

Thirdly, tropical depression Lee is falling apart over the eastern Atlantic. Although there was a quick burst of storms near the center this morning. Hopefully, we can write that one off soon.

So that is the tropics….Pray for the folks in the Caribbean. Cross your fingers that these systems calm down soon.

Locally we’ll see some scattered showers and coastal winds over the next couple of days. Then that area of high pressure will swoop in and control the weather from Wednesday into the weekend. It will be warm, but fairly nice out. Highs will be in the 80s. We’ll see if Maria gets close enough to impact our weather early next week. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler