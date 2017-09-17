BLOG: The Topic is Tropics

I’m sure with 3 tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin, you’re probably wishing hurricane season would end. Unfortunately, we still have to get through October and November first. Things don’t necessarily slow down in October..remember Matthew?

Right now, we have to focus on Hurricane Jose AND Hurricane Maria.

Lets start with Jose:

Jose is still a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 90 MPH. The storm is moving north at 9 MPH. It’ll pass well offshore of Virginia and North Carolina going from Monday into Tuesday.

We certainly won’t feel the full brunt of the storm, but we will be dodging a few raindrops and contending with breezy conditions. Our main concern will be nuisance to minor tidal flooding along with rough surf and a high risk of rip currents for most of the week. Keep that in mind – even once the sun comes back out, it’ll be dangerous to go in the water.

This was a shot from the 1st Street Jetty earlier this evening:

Monday we will be tracking mostly cloudy skies along with a few showers, especially near the coastline. Winds will pick up out of the northeast at 10 to 15 MPH, which, in turn, will lead to nuisance tidal flooding during high tide at 8:45 PM. Water levels will crest at 4.4 feet..almost approaching minor tidal flooding stage.

We’ll keep a chance of passing showers in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday. Minor tidal flooding is likely during high tide at 9:00 AM Tuesday with water levels reaching 4.6 feet. Nuisance tidal flooding will occur again at 9:30 PM. Expect another chance of nuisance tidal flooding Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM.

Our Future Trak Forecast will show you that we’ll only catch the outer bands of Hurricane Jose. You’ll want to keep your umbrella on standby from Monday afternoon all the way through Tuesday afternoon. The rain will only total around .10″ to .25″ – nothing major.

By Tuesday, the storm will be moving northeast of us, tracking towards southern New England. As a result, winds will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH. Even though winds will be out of the northwest, there will still be nuisance to minor tidal flooding.

Jose will curve just south of New England on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly weakening to a tropical storm due to cooler waters.

Southern New England will feel stronger effects in the form of high winds, which will lead to beach erosion. Tropical Storm watches have been posted from northeast North Carolina all the way to Cape Cod and the Islands. As you can see, Jose may curve back around as an area of low pressure. Having said that, we could see the remnant low of Jose AND Hurricane Maria off the East Coast at the same time.

Speaking of Maria:

Maria strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane earlier this evening. This storm is an imminent threat to the Lesser Antilles. Maria will pass over the Leeward Islands as a Category 2, or possibly a Category 3 hurricane going from Monday into Tuesday.

As we know, the Leeward Islands cannot afford another pass by a tropical system, so this is very bad news for them. Maria will continue towards Puerto Rico, making landfall there as a major Category 3 hurricane. We’ll be watching the track of Maria very closely as it has the potential to affect the East Coast, whether it takes the same route as Jose, or makes landfall. Obviously, we are certainly hoping Maria won’t make landfall anywhere along the East Coast. The latest computer models keep Maria offshore, but a lot can change in the coming days.

As I mentioned, there are 3 tropical systems out there. The other is Tropical Depression Lee. Lee will fizzle out without affecting any land, so we are not focusing any attention on that one.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor