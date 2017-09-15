Blog: Jose Early Next Week. New Storm Forming.

I was putting the title of the blog on this morning, and I debated whether or not to put (…..sighhhhh) at the end. I feel like we have been tracking the tropics (in high gear) for about a month. And based off the newest information, we might be in for a long haul.

Today we have tropical storm Jose (soon to be a hurricane), and tropical depression 14 (soon to be tropical storm Lee).

Let’s start with Jose. The sustained winds were 70mph this morning. So it is almost a hurricane again. The clouds looked fairly disorganized this morning, but it looked like it was restructuring.

Jose is completing its round-a-bout today. Now it will travel west and then northwest. Jose is forecast to turn north into Sunday. At that point it should be well to our southeast.

It will be over pretty warm water and the wind shear shouldn’t be too strong. So it is forecast to be a category 1 hurricane at the time. After that point a weak trough should pull Jose northward. It could even move a little north/northwest. This could bring it fairly close to our coast. When I say close I mean within 100-200 miles. That’s the center, but remember…the storm would stretch out over 100 miles. So we would have some impacts on our area. Then Jose would move northward Tuesday into Wednesday. It could possibly make landfall near the northeast U.S. coast by that time.

The track will probably shift a little west again, but more-so to our north.

There is better agreement in the models this morning in keeping it offshore.

They are fairly clustered together. Even the UK Met has dramatically shifted east. So that is good. With an offshore path, we would be spared the worst of the storm. Remember though…these lines forecast the center. The storm is forecast to grow in size by a lot of models. This could be a possible sign of becoming sub-tropical or a hybrid. Ergo that could allow the system to expand a bit. It’s possible that the GFS and European models are trying to suggest this. Here is the forecast for Monday for both models:

The GFS is a little faster than the European. Both are a little faster than the official NHC forecast. So at this point the storms would be passing offshore. However, notice that we are on the edge of the storm. We would likely see some strong gusty winds along the coast. An early estimate…gusts to 50mph near the shore??? That’s very preliminary, but easily possible. After Monday the system would move northward and possibly even a little north/northeast. The models have Jose very close to Massachusetts, and possibly have it making landfall near there late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The type of system at that latitude (nor’easter vs tropical system) is yet to be determined. Either way our winds and weather would be improving Tuesday into Wednesday. The European does stall Jose offshore southeast of New York, but the GFS kicks it out.

As far as rain goes…The heaviest rain would stay offshore if the center of the storm stays offshore. However, I think we could get some rain bands sweeping through the region. Plus, we could briefly be on the edge of the rain shield. I think the wind will create some tidal flooding. There is already a hint of minor tidal flooding into Monday. This could easily go up to moderate or higher depending on the track. So stay tuned for those updates.

Meanwhile, tropical depression 14/tropical storm Lee is over in the eastern Atlantic, and it is moving to the west. It will move steadily to the west/northwest over the next few days as a tropical storm. It could turn a bit more northwest by day 5. So that will be one to watch.

There is another disturbance (west) of that feature. It could also become a system in the next day or two. We’ll watch that feature over the weekend as well.

Closer to home….the weak area of low pressure is moving out to sea. High pressure is building back in from the west.

We had some thick fog this morning, but it is burning off now. We’ll have partly cloudy skies today. There will be some isolated showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s It will be fairly humid. That humidity will stick around for tomorrow. So we’ll see a repeat forecast. By Sunday we could see a couple of rain bands coming in from the ocean, even though Jose would be out to sea. So I’ve bumped the chance for rain up to 30%. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend. The weather for Monday and Tuesday will depend on the track and speed of Jose. Remember, it could get a little closer to the coast compared to the forecast. We’ll be updating through the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler