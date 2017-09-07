Blog: Irma Steadily Moves Northwest. Tracking 2 Other Hurricanes.

I am seeing some amazing and terrible scenes in the wake of Irma’s path. This hurricane has changed everything for several Caribbean islands, and it has affected some of the Greater Antilles. This morning the center of the hurricane was north of the Dominican Republic. It is moving to the west/northwest at a steady pace. Maximum sustained winds around the center were around 180mph, but the National Hurricane Center mentioned that that may be generous.

The hurricane force winds were offshore from the Dominican Republic, but some tropical storm force winds (39mph-73mph) were reaching the north end of the island.

Irma will pass north enough of Hispaniola that they will be spared the worst of the storm. However, the hurricane is on a direct path towards the Turks and Caicos islands. They will likely not be spared.

The Hurricane could hit there as a category 4 or 5 hurricane causing damage similar to what we’ve see already. Then it will move west/northwest. It will affect parts of the Bahamas. It will move close to Cuba, but almost all of the computer models keep it over the water. There is some very warm water in that zone.

So Irma will likely be able to maintain strength as it approaches Florida. There is a high confidence in the track up through Saturday which takes it close to the southern coast of Florida.

There is a high likelihood that Miami will see major impacts from the storm. Even if it doesn’t make landfall there. The models do start to split after that point. Some of them move it over southern Florida. The consensus is just east of Florida (offshore) and moving northward.

The models then focus mainly on a landfall somewhere over South Carolina. There are still a couple of models which have it closer to the Wilmington area. The ones shown above are not favored. The most likely path (center red line below) is over South Carolina at this time.

The GFS and European models haven’t changed much since yesterday. That may be a sign that the forecast is solidifying. They both take the storm to right near Miami by the weekend.

Then they both take it northward. The European model takes it into Georgia, and then has it weakening quickly as it moves northwest. Meanwhile the GFS has it making landfall over South Carolina. Then it weakens Irma slower as it moves north/northwest. This would be around late Monday, but the timing could change.

Going with the consensus of the models it looks like we would see some effects here, but the worst of the weather would stay to our west. Heavy rain and some strong wind gusts would be likely with the GFS solution, but some scattered showers and a stiff breeze would be expected with the European model. I don’t think we’d see much tidal flooding here, but some minor might be possible. NOW keep in mind that there is still time for the forecast to change. If Irma moves just a little more to the east of the forecast path, then it would dramatically ramp up the wind and rain factor here. So until the cone of uncertainty shrinks, we are not out of the woods. I think by tomorrow we’ll really start honing in on where it will make landfall. The amount of land interaction with Florida will be a big factor in Irma’s fate. Also, the upper level winds for early next week over our region should be handled better by the models soon. I’d say stay tuned for updates, but you already know that.

Meanwhile there is hurricane Jose. It is over the central Atlantic.. It is moving west/northwest and it is a category 1 hurricane as I write this. The hurricane will eventually turn northwest. This will take it to a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas by Tuesday. Possibly as a tropical storm.

After that point the models split on where it is going to go. Some models have it staying out to sea. The latest European model has it hooking around to the east and then coming back to the west. So for now all I can say is that it will stay out to sea for the next 7-8 days. After that point we’ll have to see where it wants to go.

Finally, there is Katia. That is a hurricane in the Bay of Campeche. It is slowly moving to the southwest. It looks like it is going to impact the state of Veracruz in Mexico by Saturday.

So that is the tropics….Whew!

Locally we have some quiet weather today. We had scattered showers yesterday afternoon through last night. A couple of spotty showers lingered into this morning along the coast. A cold front has moved offshore, and high pressure is building in.

We’ll see some great weather today as skies clear. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a few 80s inland. Dew points will drop to the 50s. So enjoy it if you can. Winds will be light and out of the north today. Nice weather will continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with fair skies through Sunday. Low temps will be in the 50s and 60s. It will be a taste of Fall. By Monday we may see some rain from Irma. Rain is likely on Tuesday whether the system weakens or not. Again that forecast will depend directly on Irma.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler