Tracking 3 Hurricanes…but the Focus is Irma!

As of the 5PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Jose and Katia both became hurricanes. Thankfully, for now…both don’t look to bring a direct threat to the US. Of course, things could change…especially in terms of Jose’s track. However, as of today…most models agree on Jose staying out to sea. Stay tuned…

Of course, Irma is our main focus since it will bring impacts to the US by the weekend…continuing into next week.

The current forecast model plots are looking more consistent with a turn to the north …sliding over or very near the East Coast of Florida. By Monday, many of the reliable models are taking Irma inland anywhere from the NE Florida Coast near Jacksonville to the South Carolina Coast. Why? The thinking is that a secondary trough of low pressure that’ll build over the Gulf States could help steer it inland whiile high pressure slides in over parts of the NE and potentially blocks it from moving north. So, this is definitely possible…but nothing to hang our hats on just yet. Therefore, we have stay vigilant across the Tidewater for the possibility of Irma moving more north. Over the next couple of days…our confidence in Irma’s track will get higher…so stay tuned.

Impacts: As of now, we COULD experience rain and wind as early as Monday afternoon / evening. However, it’s too early to say how much rain & how strong the winds could be. Everything is completely dependent on Irma’s track..stay tuned.

FYI: The showers and storms will continue thru this evening, and there is a very small (Marginal risk) for severe weather.

The rain is affiliated with a cold front that’s crossing our area. It’ll move east by Tomorrow morning, and the weather will improve. Expect beautiful weather Thursday into the weekend.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate