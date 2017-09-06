Blog: 3 Named Systems. Irma Hits Several Islands!

Wow! It’s been a while since the tropics have been this busy. Now there are 3 names systems. Hurricane Irma is the strongest, but Katia is the newest member of the group.

Katia formed earlier this morning over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. That system will not be impacting Texas according to the latest forecast. Instead it will likely impact the coast of Mexico.

Tropical storm Jose is over the central Atlantic. It is on a westward track, and will probably travel to where Irma was last night (east of the Lesser Antilles). However, Jose will move more to the north, and it will strengthen. It will likely become a hurricane as it moves to the northwest. This could happen by later today.

It will stay out to sea through at least next Wednesday. After several days there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. The system could loop around and then move back to the west. It could stay out to sea and move north towards Bermuda. Stay tuned for updates.

Now let’s talk about Irma…

This is still a monster hurricane. It has moved over the islands of Barbuda, Antigua, and St. Martin. The eye looked very powerful on satellite during that time.

I’ve seen some reports coming in already of the damage it has caused there. Here is an article from NBC News with a little info: Irma Hits the islands. That same article talks about how there have been stronger winds clocked in a few Atlantic basin hurricanes in the past. However, they have either been in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea. Here is a quote from the article:

“Four other storms have had winds as strong in the overall Atlantic region but they were in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico, which are usually home to warmer waters that fuel cyclones. Hurricane Allen hit 190 mph in 1980, while 2005’s Wilma, 1988’s Gilbert and a 1935 great Florida Keys storm all had 185 mph winds”

So Irma is already one for the record books, and not in a good way. Those strong winds are now pushing west.

The hurricane force winds are pushing onto the Virgin Islands today. Then those same winds will move over Puerto Rico this afternoon into the evening. The eye of the hurricane will probably pass just north of Puerto Rico. However, the area of hurricane force winds (red area above) will spread over much of the island. San Juan is on the north end of the island. So they will likely have damaging winds and high storm surge. Afterwards Irma is forecast to move northwest. The forecast takes it north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It may be far enough north that they will be spared the worst of the storm. We’ll see. Then it will affect the southern parts of the Bahama Islands. This includes the Turks and Caicos area. The storm will likely move just north of Cuba, but there are a couple of models have still have it moving over land. That could potentially weaken the hurricane, but it will walk a fine line. Then it will move northwest towards Florida.

By the time it makes it to south Florida it should be pulled north by a trough (dip in the jet stream) over the U.S. The models have been taking Irma northward after Sunday. However, they have recently shifted east. Many of them now have Irma just off the east coast of Florida.

Notice there are a couple of outliers. The GFS and European models also show this solution.

They then move the storm off to the northwest and weaken the storm. (Less pressure lines over a certain distance).

The recent trend would send Irma towards either coastal Georgia or South Carolina. It would then weaken as it moved inland. That wouldn’t be too bad of a scenario for us. We would have some rain and wind, but we would be spared the worst of the storm. Tidal flooding wouldn’t be too much of an issue. However, remember…. the models have shifted quite a bit since yesterday. Yesterday they were clustered over Florida. Today the cluster is just offshore of Florida. So now you are wondering…will the track keep shifting east? At this point the models will probably oscillate a little bit. A few days ago some of the models had it up around the northeast states. Then some of them shifted to a possible Gulf of Mexico solution. The back-and-forth will get smaller over the next 2 days. So this afternoon will be a key update. Will the models shift east a little more, or will then shift back west slightly? I don’t know yet…That was rhetorical. But we will know better in about 2 days. Remember the system would impact us Monday night into Tuesday (IF) it were to move up this way. That’s far off in time. So stay tuned for updates. Also, please keep in mind that just because it is a category 5 hurricane now doesn’t mean that it would be that strong as a few days from now. There is cooler water up this way (except for the Gulf Stream). Wind shear would increase. Also, it would probably interact with land for a while. So while we need to pay close attention, don’t equate the future with the present strength. We’ll have updates throughout the day.

Meanwhile closer to home. We have scattered showers in the region. This is out ahead of a cold front that will slowly move into our area.

The front will take its time moving in. So we’ll warm up a little. Highs will be in the low 80s. It won’t be as hot as yesterday as we’ll see lots of clouds and increasing rain showers. The coverage of the rain will pick up this afternoon into the evening.

There could be a few pockets of heavy rain this afternoon with some scattered thunderstorms. There may be some brief gusty winds. Scattered showers will continue overnight into early tomorrow morning. Then tomorrow we have some nice weather. Skies will turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll actually have some nice weather around here for the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Friday through Sunday. We’ll have lots of sunshine. By early next week the forecast will depend heavily on the track of Irma. Based off of the latest trend I am expecting some rain and gusty winds, but the amplitude of both will depend on the tropics. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler