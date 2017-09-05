Blog: Major Hurricane Irma Aims For Several Islands!

While many kids will be staring at textbooks today. I will be glaring at the computers for the latest updates from Irma. There have been some interesting trends in the models lately. There are still come uncertainties in the long-term forecast, but some things are certain in the short-term. One thing is for certain…The storm is a monster now. Sustained winds this morning increased to 175mph. So Irma has become a category 5 hurricane. It had a very impressive satellite through the entire morning.

When I think of a hurricane, that is almost the exact picture that I imagine. So this monster storm is now heading towards the northern end of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Those devastating winds will likely move over that area in the next 24-36 hours. Then it will probably move just north of Hispaniola.

The National Hurricane Center keeps Irma as a category 5 hurricane through that time. Then it could pass over the southern end of the Bahamas and/or the north coast of Cuba. The amount of time that it spends over land is still uncertain. It will play a big part in the long-term forecast. Some models have it going over land (Cuba) for a significant period of time. This could act to weaken the hurricane. If it stays over the water then it will likely remain a major hurricane. That will have a big impact on the winds over south Florida. The forecast calls for Irma to move towards either near or over south Florida by Sunday.

After that point there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. There is a consensus that it will move over south Florida, but there are some outliers too. A couple models take it farther west over the Gulf of Mexico. A couple others keep it east of Florida. Actually some of the models are trending that way. Here are the latest track models.

The 6Z (Zulu) run of the GFS model actually trended east a bit this morning, and ran it along the east coast of Florida moving northward. The European model has it moving over Cuba for a while. Then it has it along the west coast of Florida.

It’s update will arrive this afternoon. Both models take the storm generally northward. We would probably have some rain and wind in the region even if it does go inland. I don’t want to give the impression that we are out of the woods. If the GFS trends east a little more, then it could run up along the east coast. We will have a much better handle on where it is going to go in about 2 more days. Remember, we have been showing some models out way beyond the 5 day NHC forecast with this storm. This was meant to give you an idea of the latest trends in the models. But if you’ve been watching, then you know that the models have really changed over the last 3 days. This almost always happens, but usually we don’t show it.

The upper level pattern is forecast to change over the next few days. A huge trough (dip in the jetstream) will move in Thursday into Friday.

This is a deep trough for this time of year, and it will probably be why Irma will start moving more northward through that time. This will move out Friday into Saturday. A weaker trough looks to build into the central U.S. by early next week. This should help to pull Irma to the north/northwest. The timing of these features will likely change. So the track of Irma past day 5 will likely change. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime we have some good weather locally. High pressure is moving offshore.

This is allowing for southwest winds to increase. They will run out of the southwest at 8-12mph. We’ll see lots of sun with increasing clouds this afternoon. Humidity will also increase. High temps will rise to the low 90s. We may see a few isolated showers during the late afternoon into the evening. I am calling form them between 4pm and 7pm. So hopefully, they come in after the afternoon bus routes.

We’ll have some scattered showers overnight with lows in the low 70s. A big cold front will move into the region tomorrow. This will drop the highs to the low 80s. We’ll see some on and off rain showers through the day.

Future Trak has some breaks in the rain, but the GFS model shows a near-washout. We’ll have some more showers through Thursday morning, but we should dry up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. We’ll stay cool from Thursday through next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. We should stay pretty dry as well. As we go into Monday and Tuesday of next week, our forecast will depend on what happens with hurricane Irma. Stay tuned.

By the way there is another weak disturbance east of Irma that has a high chance for formation over the next few days as it moves west. That one would (probably) stay out to sea, but we’ll see. There is a weaker chance for a disturbance in the gulf of Mexico to form, but it is a 60% chance.

I haven’t talked about it too much, but the western U.S. has had a different type of danger lately. Heat and wildfires. Some temperatures have hit the triple digits out there lately. Hot temperatures have extended as far north as Washington State. The high heat and dryness have created numerous large fires. There were nearly 60 wildfires burning in several states as of yesterday. I saw that on NBC news in the evening. Here is an article from another source with more information. Western Heat and Wildfires.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler