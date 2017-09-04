Blog: Shift In The Models For Irma. Nice Labor Day Weather!

I’m not sure how much news or weather you watched over the weekend. A lot of folks are probably taking advantage of the nice weather before wrapping up their Summer. Well, a lot has changed in terms of hurricane Irma, but that’s no surprise since it is still far out in time. Let’s talk about it…

As of this morning Irma had gained strength. The eye was clearly present on satellite after being obstructed for a while.

Irma now has sustained maximum winds of 120mph. The pressure has dropped to 947mb. It is moving west/southwest at about 15mph. The forecast has it moving more westerly over the next 1-2 days. Then it is forecast to more more to the west/northwest. On this track it will get very close to the north end of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. This would be as a major hurricane. It’s too early to say if it will move more over land or more over water through that time (Wednesday into Thursday).

There is a high confidence in the track through then as the computer models are in pretty good agreement. There is some split in the models after that point, but they have all trended south and west. (More on that in a moment).

By Thursday the system if forecast to move somewhere between Cuba and the Bahamas.

If it doesn’t move much over land, then it could still be a major hurricane by that point. If it does move over more of the islands, then that could really change the strength and track of the system in the long term. For now the models don’t have Irma moving over land too much. At least not until it gets close to Florida. I mentioned that the models have really shifted south. A couple of days ago a couple of the models had the hurricane moving as far north as Nova Scotia. The models trended towards our region yesterday. Even the GFS and European models were ominously close to our region. Today even they have trended well to the south. Here is their solution:

While they do have it moving over Florida. They also do bring it northward after that point. The GFS more north/northwest. The European a little more east.

So with the above scenarios I wouldn’t necessarily say that we would be out of the woods. We could still get some gusty winds and heavy rain. Especially with the European solution. A large trough (dip in the jetstream) was forecast to move over the east coast by late this week into the weekend.

The trough was then forecast to move out by early next week. Now a lot of the models move the trough heading out sooner. This allows high pressure to build in sooner. I would bet that the timing of this will change again in the next 24-48 hours. How do I know? Because the timing of these features have been changing all Summer long. With that in mind, here are the latest forecast models:

Yesterday they were clustered up towards the Carolinas. Today they are clustered around Florida. It’s interesting that many of the models are fairly clustered in a day 7-8 day forecast. So there is some confidence in this trend. At the same time, keep in mind what I said about the timing of some of the non-tropical features.

The bottom line is that Irma is still a bit of a wait-and-see situation. We need to watch it closely because it could still have a major impact on parts of the southeast Coast. A lot of things have the potential to change Irma’s forecast. I.E. some of the synoptic (large scale) systems over the U.S., how much Irma interacts with some of the Antilles islands (Lesser and Greater), and also how long it moves over the mainland U.S. So stay tuned for updates. We’ll have a much higher confidence in the long-term forecast in the next couple of days. At this point if it were to head up this way, then it would probably be into early next week. I mentioned before that it’s not time to go out and load up on food and water. Instead, it’s a good time to see if your hurricane kits need refreshing. When’s the last time you changed out the water? Is some of your food past the expiration date? Have you tapped into your batteries since you bought them? How’s your generator? We’ll have plenty of updates throughout the day on-air and online.

In local weather… Things are great today. We have a huge area of high pressure in the region.

This will bring us ample sunshine through the day. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. Dew points are in the low-mid 60s. They might drop a touch this afternoon. So the humidity should be pretty low. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. We’ll be hotter tomorrow for the kids heading back to school. High temps will be in the low 90s. The breeze will be a little stronger out of the southwest. We’ll have fair skies. By Wednesday a large cold front will move into the area. This will bring us a high chance for rain and thunderstorms. High temps will get knocked down to the low 80s. We’ll see a few showers Thursday morning, then we’ll dry out into the weekend. High temps will be in the 70s from Thursday through next weekend. We may even see highs near 70 by next Saturday. Some of that cooler air could affect how Irma behaves. It could allow for some expansion of the system as it moves over the United States. IF it moves over the United States. Stay tuned!

Oh and yes there is another weak disturbance over in the eastern Atlantic. It could form into a system by the end of the week, but all indications are that it would stay offshore.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler