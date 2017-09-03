Blog: Weekend Drying Out. Tracking Irma’s Path.

Locally we are drying out today. Things are looking good. I’ll talk more about the local weather in a moment after I cover what is happenings with hurricane Irma first. The system is still over the central Atlantic, and it is moving to the west/southwest this morning at 15mph. A strong area of high pressure lies to the north of Irma. This is nudging it south a little bit.

It is back up to a category 3 hurricane. There’s not much shear over it right now, but some light to moderate shear could impact it in the next 24-48 hours. There is some slightly drier air to the west of the system, but it’s not enough to affect the hurricane. The water temperatures are very warm along Irma’s path.

For reference…Irma was located at 18 degrees North and 47.5 degrees west this morning. It will steadily move west/southwest for the next 48 hours. In about 2-3 days the hurricane is forecast to turn back to the northwest as the high weakens a bit. It may skirt the north end of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico as a category 4 hurricane. Then it is likely to move into the Bahamas.

After the Bahamas it would be likely for the system to keep moving northwest. This would send the hurricane somewhere onto the southeast coast. Here are the latest computer models and their tracks for Irma.

The tracks vary all the way from Florida to a little bit offshore, but there is some pretty good agreement that Irma will impact the east coast. Here is the update on the GFS and European computer models.

These models are in good agreement at this time. That is not a good thing as they both bring it close to the coast of southern North Carolina some time on Monday. Keep in mind that there is still lots of time to change. Normally, we don’t show the long-range models this far out. However, the impacts could be high on our region. So we need to give people an early heads up in case Irma does move close to us. There are some things that could change in the forecast. It could go a little farther south in the short term. Sometimes it is tough for hurricanes to make a sharp turn as Irma is expected to do (southwest to northwest). So it’s possible the momentum could keep it a little farther south. That would probably take it on a track closer to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. That could also potentially weaken the system in that location. At least in the short-term. That could possibly change its track. Another more likely scenario…. A large trough is forecast to move into the eastern United States around Wednesday through Friday of next week. The trough looks like it is going to weaken by next weekend. If it weakens sooner, then high pressure would build in a little stronger. This could slow down or stall the system offshore. (Again…Possibly). Another possibility is that the trough lingers for an extra day or two. If that were to happen, then the storm could get pushed farther east. Maybe even out to sea a little bit. I’m throwing out some possibilities, but the bottom line is that what happens over the US will have an impact on the track of Irma, and that forecast is likely to change a little bit before next weekend. I haven’t changed much for the “What to do now” suggestions that I had yesterday. So for now:

Take stock of your hurricane kits. Don’t go out and buy tons of food or water at this point. It’s too early. Rather, check your kits. Do they need updating? Do you need fresh water? Is the food past the expiration date? Did you tap into your kit’s battery supply over the last year? Don’t panic at this point, but think about your schedule. How would a storm late next weekend or early next week affect it? Maybe the storm won’t hit here directly, but what if we do get some flooding and/or heavy rain from a landfall that is not far from our region. Pay close attention to the updates. Pretty soon the cone of uncertainty (NHC forecast track) will be extended to include at least parts of the United States. Stay tuned for those updates.

In the meantime. Enjoy the local weather. Yesterday’s low pressure area has moved offshore. A cool front has moved offshore as well.

High pressure is building in from the west. We’ll be clearing up and drying out today. Winds will be westerly at 5-10mph. Dew points will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. We’ll continue with nice weather tomorrow for Labor Day. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 80s. For the majority of kids heading back to school on Tuesday it will be hot and a bit humid. High temps will be in the low 90s with lots of sunshine. This won’t last long as a cold front will drop in by next Wednesday. Highs will drop to the low 80s. Rain will move in as well. We’ll be in the upper 70s from Thursday into next weekend. Again, that cooler air could have some impact on Irma down the road. So we’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler