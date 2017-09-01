BLOG: Do You Have a Minute?

Actually, I’ll need about 10 minutes of your time – we have a lot to talk about in the weather department.

Let me start with what is going on in the near future, closer to home. We had a few passing showers overnight and we will be tracking occasional showers today courtesy of a cold front passage, coupling with the moisture associated with Tropical Depression Harvey.

This day will be far from a washout – instead, the umbrellas will be up and down. There’s a better chance of scattered showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Behind that front, which will stall out along the state line, winds will turn out of the northeast. As a result, temperatures are starting in the low-70s this morning, but will gradually drop into the upper-60s by this afternoon. If you’re heading to the American Music Festival at the Oceanfront, bring your umbrella and a jacket.

We’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast through the overnight hours into Saturday morning as that stalled front moves back north as a warm front. Saturday will remain rather wet with on and off showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. The ODU Monarchs have their season opener against the UAlbany Great Danes tomorrow evening at 6 PM. Make sure you take your rain gear! Side note – I have to root for my Alma Mater on this one – GO GREAT DANES!

The wet weather will clear out in time for Sunday. Sunday and Monday look great, so as they say, 2 out of 3 ain’t bad! Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A beautiful day could make it a little tougher to go back to work and school!

Now lets turn our attention to the Tropics. We are tracking Irma, which is a MAJOR Category 3 hurricane with winds sustained at 115 MPH. It rapidly intensified on Thursday, but now looks to remain steady as a Category 3 storm through the weekend.

From time to time, we see the eye become well-defined, then it gets filled in with clouds – this is what we call eyewall replacement. Sometimes major hurricanes can develop an outer eyewall, which replaces in the inner eyewall. This can cause a hurricane to weaken, then re-intensify. We saw this just before Harvey made landfall in Texas.

All eyes are on the potential track of this storm. The National Hurricane Center’s track has remained fairly consistent, turning Irma just north of the Lesser Antilles.

You might be wondering about that slight dip in the track. Just north of that, we have the Bermuda High. That big high will help steer this storm. Truthfully, about 90% of hurricanes that are positioned where Irma is right now, do NOT make landfall in the US. Typically, they turn north into the Atlantic and don’t affect land at all, but with the Bermuda High, it’s blocking Irma from going up and out to sea. Instead, Irma could turn just north of the Leeward Islands and track between the East Coast and Bermuda.

I want to show you the two models we talk about most, the American (GFS) and the European model.

You’ll notice the American model’s earlier run had Irma making landfall around or just north of Hampton Roads. The latest one has it between the East Coast and Bermuda, in the same vicinity as the European model. The European’s last model run actually had the storm down by the Florida Keys. Bottom line – this map isn’t meant to hype the storm OR worry you, it’s just giving you a heads up that there is the potential for some impact along the Eastern seaboard, so we will be talking about Irma A LOT through next weekend. One thing that has remained consistent run to run is the intensity. No matter where this storm goes, it will likely be a Category 4 or 5 hurricane.

In the meantime, enjoy the unofficial end of summer – best of luck to all the kids heading back to school!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor