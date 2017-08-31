Blog: Irma Is Stronger, Harvey Still Flooding.

Things are fairly quiet in our region. However, things are busy in the tropics. Tis’ the season. While it is quiet today locally, we will see a few showers out there. High pressure is in the region, but it is moving southward. The effect on the forecast is that A. We’ve lost our cool northeast breeze. So we’ll warm up a little. Also B. We will pull in some moisture today as the wind changes.

We’ve already seen some spotty shower this morning. We’ll have some isolated showers later today as the high edges more to the south.

High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds Will be out of the southwest/west at 8-12mph. By tomorrow a cold front will move into the region. We’ll have some scattered showers along the front. Especially as it runs into our humid air mass that is in place.

Our model keeps a lot of the rain over the Southside and northeast North Carolina. However, some other models spread the rain farther northward. By Saturday the front will stall out over our area. The moisture from the remnants of Harvey will merge with the front, and should bring us a big area of rain. The models vary on the coverage, but I’d say there’s at least a decent chance for rain. The good news is that the rain looks like it will move out for Sunday. So after some early showers in the day, we’ll probably clear up in the afternoon. Then the weather looks good for Monday (Labor Day) and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s.

In the tropics…Tropical depression Harvey is still going. It’s causing more flooding rains today, but it is on the move.

The depression will move northeast through Mississippi and Arkansas today, and it will push into Tennessee by tomorrow. It will fall apart over Tennessee and Kentucky by Saturday.

However, the moisture and the rain will keep moving east. This will interact with the front, and will bring us that rain that I mentioned.

In the meantime I’m tracking tropical storm/hurricane Irma.

It is over the eastern Atlantic right now, and it is moving west. The system is moving west, and is forecast to strengthen rapidly over the next few days.

It could become a major hurricane by the weekend. There isn’t a lot to stop the system. It is moving over warm water. The wind shear is low. There is only some drier mid-level air that it will encounter. Probably not enough to slow it down. So the system is forecast to be a few hundred miles east/southeast of Puerto Rico in a few days. The models are in pretty good agreement up to that point, but then they split.

I’d say that they have trended north a bit at the end of their run. Two important Global models that we look at are the GFS and the European models. Earlier this morning the European model had Irma over Cuba in about 9 days. While the GFS had it in the north Atlantic. (A HUGE split). I mentioned to the folks I work with that when the models show a huge split, that they eventually come together in the middle. Then shortly after….the GFS updated. So after the 6:30am update it had hurricane Irma aiming for North Carolina.

NOW KEEP IN MIND that it is still way out there. These are long range models. They are not in agreement. There will be changes. It’s too early to trust any models in the 5-10 day range. But we definitely need to watch what happens with Irma over the next few days. There are a lot of possibilities that could develop. So stay tuned for updates. One side note…The GFS also develops another tropical storm (a third feature) over the Gulf of Mexico in about 6 days. We’ll see!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler