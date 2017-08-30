Blog: Big Storm Is Gone…What’s Next?

**UPDATE** AS OF 11AM…TROPICAL STORM IRMA HAD FORMED. IT’S TOO EARLY TO SAY IF IT’LL BRING US ANY IMPACTS, BUT HERE’S THE LATEST TRACK ON IT:

The weather was pretty busy yesterday. The coastal system never did become tropical, but it was wet and windy. I talked about the impacts of tropical versus non-tropical in yesterday’s weather blog. Basically the rain and wind can spread out far from the center when a system is non-tropical. That’s exactly what happened. So the rain was able to spread north all the way up into Maryland. I think some of it was even from overunning. We had a steady rain for a lot of the day, but it did break up in Virginia Beach for a while in the afternoon. Then the rain came back in the evening.

We had about 2-4″ of rain in the region.

AJ on the lower Eastern Shore had about 4.5″. Scott in Yorktown had about 4″. Chris in Hampton had 5.88″. So it was pretty wet to say the least. The wind also tapered off for a while, but then it came back as the system moved away. Now the system is long gone.

High pressure is building into the region today. We’ll dry out through the afternoon. There will be a nice breeze out of the north/northwest at 5-15mph. This will make for a pretty nice day. High temps will aim for the upper 70s to near 80. Enjoy!

By tomorrow some moisture will try to push up into our region. It won’t be deep humidity just yet. So I’m calling for some isolated showers in the afternoon. Some of the models have a little more than isolated showers, but I’m not biting on that at this time. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s. By Friday the moisture will increase. Where is this (so called) moisture coming from? Well…partly from Harvey.

This morning Harvey made landfall again near the border between Texas and Louisiana. It dropped a lot of rain over Beaumont, TX, and now they have flooding in that area.

The storm is slowly creeping to the north and northeast. It will steadily move northeast over the next few days. The winds will weaken, but the rain will keep falling. Flooding is likely over western and northern Louisiana. Some of the flooding may reach into Mississippi and Tennessee, but it won’t be nearly as bad as Houston. By the weekend the system will fall apart over Tennessee. However, the rain and moisture will keep moving east.

Unfortunately, this part of the forecast has changed. So now it looks like we’ll see scattered to occasional showers on Friday. Then rain is likely on Saturday. An upper level trough will form over Harvey as it moves northeast. So that feature will be over us Saturday and Sunday along with the moisture. I do expect some scattered showers on Sunday. Finally, it should move out by Monday. At least there will be one day during the holiday weekend that will be dry. (Course I’ll be working). I’ll have more details on how much rain we can expect as the system gets closer.

Believe it or not…that’s not all. There is another tropical disturbance over in the eastern Atlantic. It is moving west, and it has a high chance for formation over the next couple of days. In fact…it might be a tropical storm by the time you read this blog.

The models take this feature generally west. But some models (like the European) take it towards the Bahamas as a strong hurricane in about 10 days. It’s still early. We’ll continue to track the system over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates.

In national news…. I’ve mentioned before that some of the modeling has changed at NOAA. More specifically at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. They used one of these new models to forecast Hurricane Harvey. They are trying to compete with the European model. This new model, which is basically a different version of the GFDL, had some success in forecasting Harvey. It may be available by next year. NASA also used some new satellites to collect more data from the storm. Here is the article with more information: New modeling during Harvey. I wish them luck!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler