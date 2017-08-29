Blog: Coastal System Update!

Locally we are dealing with a tricky system. Is it tropical? Is it a nor’easter? What is it? Well… it depends. Up to this point the National Hurricane Center has said repeatedly that the system affecting us had a decent chance at becoming tropical. I’ll admit, I’ve been skeptical. By this morning they have said that the window of opportunity is narrowing. One big factor is that the low is starting to interact with a stationary front.

Tropical systems don’t have cool air wrapping into them, but this system does. Whether it is tropical or non-tropical (or a hybrid) will affect the forecast. No matter what though we’ll have the northeast winds. That is due to the pressure difference between the high to the north and the low to the south. However, winds can spread out from the center of a non-tropical system. They’re not concentrated closer to the center. That seems to be happening this morning as the winds are stronger over the Cheseapake Bay compared to the Outer Banks. Also the rain can spread out far from the center. Another factor in today’s weather is that the system looks like it’s forming a little farther east than the models show. At least that is what I’m seeing. If I’m right, then that could let the rain end a little sooner than forecast. We’ll see.

This was the forecast track of the system from the National Hurricane Center this morning:

So the system will move either northeast or east/northeast today. As it moves offshore it will definitely strengthen. It could become a strong nor’easter by late tonight, but only as it starts moving far from our area. The wind on the back side will actually increase along the coast for a bit. Rain showers will taper off. Then tomorrow we’ll be looking good. The system will be far away. High pressure will build in.

So let’s break this down into sections.

Rain: It’s been raining pretty steady in Hampton Roads since I got in this morning. There were more breaks in northeast North Carolina.

So far I think we’ve seen about 1-2″ fall. There were some breaks in the rain that were spreading north. So let’s hope that keeps up. Our Future Trak computer model has heavy rain coming in-and-out through the day.

There will be some localized flooding today (at the least). There is a Flash Flood Watch for most of the region through the evening hours.

We’ve already had some reports of flooding in Norfolk. I think more from the rain that the tide up to this point. Rain is expected to wrap in behind the system this evening. Then it will wrap up along the coast.

I’m a little dubious about this part of the forecast as I look at the latest satellite/radar. Also some other models dry things up faster. Either way, we’ll dry out late tonight, and tomorrow is looking pretty good. We’ll go to partly cloudy skies through the day. Then we’ll be pretty quiet for Thursday and Friday.

Wind: The winds were stronger yesterday over the Outer Banks than this morning. In fact the winds weren’t too bad for most of the region this morning. They were strong near the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Also, Hampton had some gusts to 35mph. This could be because the storm is still forming. It could also be that the system is moving a little farther east. I do think the winds will increase today. Especially as the system moves farther northeast. Here is the latest wind forecasts from Future Trak

The wind will mainly be out of the northeast this morning and for midday. However, the winds will start to turn more out of the north by the late afternoon into the evening. The strong winds, clouds, and rain will keep the temps in the 70s today.

Tides: We will have some minor to moderate tidal flooding over the lower Chesapeake Bay this afternoon. High tide is between 2-5 pm. Sewell’s Point is forecast to have a tide of 5.2ft. This is moderate. The highest tide could be around Jamestown. They are expecting a high tide of about 5.1ft. That is about the threshold between moderate and major. The CBBT is forecast for 5.1ft, but that is minor for there. Chincoteague… 4.5ft (minor). Yorktown…5ft (moderate). Duck, NC 5.1ft (low end minor). The tide should go down for tonight’s high tide (3-5am). However, that will depend on how fast the wind drops. Here is a link to the National Weather Service site that has the latest updates on the tide forecasts: NWS Tides.

Tornadoes: While I can’t rule it out, I think the chance for any tornadoes is low at this time. Maybe a slightly higher chance across the Outer Banks.

That is the local update. I’ll try and do another update early this afternoon.

Before I go. Harvey is still causing damage over Texas. The rain is still coming down, but it is slowly shifting east.

You’ll note the little bar on the graphic gives the rain totals for the month. I looked it up this morning. Up until early this morning they have had 34.42″ of rain for the month. That’s a typical number you would see for a year. Right now Harvey is offshore. It is going to move back northeast, and it will move over Louisiana for a couple of days. There will probably be some flooding there, but I don’t think it will be as bad as in Texas. It will then fall apart over Tennessee in a couple of days.

Send a prayer to the folks down there when you can, and cross your fingers for our local weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler