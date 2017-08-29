An Evening of Rain, then We Dry Out…

Rainfall amounts have been as high as nearly 5″ for areas across the OBX…with close to 4″ from the Southside to our northern areas.

Expect more rain through early evening, and an additional 1/2 inch to possibly an inch is possible for SE VA.

That’s why a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 11pm. This includes the areas north of the Southside and Isle of Wight & Surry counties. It’s not just the rain, but the afternoon high tide helped in flooding out streets across our area. Make sure to avoid water covered roads because you don’t know the condition of the road or how deep the water is.

The steady light rain will gradually taper-off after 8pm or 9pm this evening.

So, by the time you start your day tomorrow, expect better driving conditions. However, there could be isolated early AM Showers…especially closer towards the coast. Any morning showers will be out of our area by Midday.

And we’ll finally get some sunshine after THIS DAY of rain. As far as the WIND:

A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect for our areas along the immediate coast until Midnight. A High Wind warning means that winds could gust above 55mph…and could damage trees, down power lines, and do minor damage to some structures. If you’re a bit farther away from the coastline, then there’s a WIND ADVISORY in place for your area:

This Advisory means that winds could gust up to 40mph thru tonight. Thankfully, the winds will relax overnight as the area of low pressure that’s creating this weather moves away. So, expect tolerable winds by Sunrise on Wednesday morning ranging from 5-15mph.

Watch WAVY NEWS 10 & FOX43 tonight for the latest on the system that’s moving out…and the better weather that’ll be moving in.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate