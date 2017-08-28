Get Ready for Rain, Wind, and Tidal Flooding

As of this morning, the “Potential Tropical Cyclone #10” was having a hard time developing. It’s dealing with 40kt-60kt wind shear, and that’s hindering it. Regardless of what it becomes, it WILL bring our area some RAIN, WIND, TIDAL FLOODING, and a continued High Risk for Rip Currents for tonight thru Tuesday.

It’s a called a Potential Tropical Cyclone because it has the potential to bring Tropical Storm force winds to the OBX over the next 24-hours. That’s why a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect so that those of you in Dare County can be ready for tropical storm force winds…regardless of the official “title” of the system. ( FYI….tropical storm force winds can be sustained from39mph to 73mph.)

For Hampton Roads, especially the SE portion, expect the potential for high wind GUSTS…with possible gusts from 40mph to as high as 60mph. Therefore, a High Wind Watch is in effect for Tuesday. Winds gusting near 60mph can damage trees, power lines, and even create minor damage on homes.

Winds will be out of the NE…and it will generally be breezy TODAY with 10-20mph winds gusting up to 30mph. By tomorrow, winds will be around 20-30mph…gusting up to 40mph (but again…near the coast, higher gusts are possible).

Rain…that’s a big issue with this low! Regardless of what it becomes, it’s going to bring more than 4″ to some parts of NE North Carolina with as much as 3″ for parts of Hampton Roads. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru Tuesday evening. Rain won’t be an issue for most areas until after 5PM tonight. Then, the rain coverage will gradually increase with rain becoming likely by late tonight…continuing thru at least early afternoon Tuesday.

Generally, 1-3″ or rain is possible for Hampton Roads, but 3-5″ is possible for NE NC…with up to 7″ not ruled out for NE NC. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded roadway!

The low will move NE along the SE Coast…

Rain is LIKELY for our area by the time many start their day on Tuesday morning. Allow extra drive time for your morning commute in case you have to take an alternate route.

By Midday Tomorrow, the Low will be across (or near) the OBX.

Then it’ll get caught in the upper level flow, and it’ll race out to sea by Wednesday AM…

So, Plan for conditions that will be difficult and disruptive for outdoor plans on Tuesday. Also, be mindful that the persistent NE wind will increase the tidal flood risk (see graphic above). Expect Moderate tidal flooding during the Tuesday afternoon high tide…that will take place around 4PM.

Stay tuned for details as we continue to closely monitor the disturbance moving our way. Have a way of getting Weather Alerts over the next 48 hours.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate