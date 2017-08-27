BLOG: Trouble In The Tropics

I can’t even believe some of the pictures that have been coming in from Houston – highways look like huge rivers, countless homes and buildings are flooded, people are trying to save what little they can as they wade through flood waters – it just breaks your heart. If you haven’t had a chance to see some of these images, check them out here. The Houston Metro area looks reminiscent of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Last night, a squall line set up over the Houston area. Rainfall rates were around 3″ to 5″ PER HOUR! Pearland, TX reported 9.92″ of rain in 90 MINUTES!!!! The water started rising quickly as a flash flood emergency was issued for the region. Over two feet of rain has fallen in some parts since Wednesday – even before Harvey made landfall. Unfortunately, more rain is expected over the next few days. Rainfall totals could top 30″ to 40″ in some spots. There are just no words for that.

The National Weather Service sent out this tweet earlier:

A lot of meteorologists across the country were talking about this tweet. Even the NWS didn’t know what to say about this situation anymore. I won’t help anyone to throw out more rainfall totals – everyone just needs to get to safety – that was the takeaway. In addition to historic rainfall, several tornado warnings have been issued since Friday. As if the rain and extreme wind weren’t bad enough, isolated tornadoes just added insult to injury. I certainly send my best to all who are affected by this storm and anyone in our viewing area that might have family and friends down there.

Harvey is still a tropical storm with winds sustained at 40 MPH.

Even though this storm is weakening, it will still drop a lot of water across eastern Texas through the middle of next week. Louisiana, including New Orleans, could see a significant amount of rain over the coming days as well.

Closer to home, our attention turns to Potential Tropical Cyclone TEN. Don’t let the name scare you – it’s just new terminology being used by the National Hurricane Center – it doesn’t necessarily mean a hurricane will develop.

An area of low pressure has developed off the east coast of Florida. This cluster of storms is expected to strengthen over the next 12-24 hours. The NHC expects this will become Tropical Storm Irma, BUT there are some other factors at play here..just a few things to keep in mind:

There is a lot of wind shear down there, which can hinder a system from developing or strengthening. The latest track from the NHC takes the center of this potential tropical storm over land. When a storm moves over land, the friction can keep it from developing as well.

Here’s the latest track from the NHC:

While it shows this system becoming a tropical storm and tracking through North Carolina into Hampton Roads, I have to question IF it will happen this way. I wouldn’t be surprised if this only became a tropical depression, subtropical storm, or just a plain Nor’easter. As meteorologists, we have to lay out all possibilities. There is a chance this will not become a tropical storm, but there is still a chance it will.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for Dare Co, NC. Nothing has been issued for Virginia.

This means tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

Don’t get hung up on the title; storm, depression, etc. The bottom line is that we will feel SOME affects in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina no matter what it is.

The kids go back to school in North Carolina tomorrow, and you’ll want to make sure they have an umbrella. As PTC TEN starts to move northward, rain will start to spread across North Carolina during the day tomorrow. Some showers will start to nudge into Hampton Roads by the afternoon or evening hours. Bouts of heavier rain will start Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

Scattered rain is expected Tuesday. We could pick up 1/2″ to 1.5″ inland….1″ to 2″, maybe 3″ near the coast. I think the higher totals will be along the Outer Banks. Rain aside, we will be contending with high winds, rough surf and tidal flooding.

Winds will be out of the northeast, sustained at 20 to 30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH at times. As we know, when you get a strong northeast wind, it can lead to tidal flooding. This time we will likely see nuisance to minor..borderline moderate tidal flooding during high tide Monday through early Wednesday.

The worst flooding time will be Tuesday around 4 PM, when the water is expected to crest at 5.3 feet. If you live in an area that is prone to tidal flooding, then you know what to expect. If you come across a road that is flooded, PLEASE do not drive through it!

Luckily, this menacing system will move out by Tuesday night. Wednesday through Labor Day weekend looks great! We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs ranging from the mid-70s to mid-80s.

I think I’ve covered everything. I know it was a lot to take in. We’ll keep you updated over the next 48 hours. Be sure to tune in with Meteorologist Deitra Tate starting at 4:30 Monday morning.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor