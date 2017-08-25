Blog: Hurricane Harvey

Harvey has really ramped up in the last 24 hours. It has already strengthened above yesterday morning’s forecast. It is currently a category 2 hurricane. Sustained winds are at 105mph with higher gusts. Rain bands are already reaching the Texas coast.

Harvey will likely make landfall as a category 3 hurricane late tonight or early tomorrow morning. It will probably move-in just east of Corpus Christi.

The wind will be damaging. It will move inland and weaken some. However, it could sit near the coast and meander for 2-4 days. It could even move back offshore for a while. That would allow it to restrengthen. Either way flooding will be a major problem over a large area. Rain spreads out far from the center. Also the system will move very slowly or even stall out. This will allow for historic flooding. The models are calling for about 15-25 inches. There is some talk that rain amounts could exceed 35 inches in some areas. Here is the forecast for the GFS model:

I’ll have a bigger blog out later this morning with even more detail.

There is also that tropical disturbance over Florida right now. It will likely move northeast over the next couple of days and strengthen. It could become a subtropical storm or possibly even a nor’easter type storm. It would likely stay offshore, but it could bring us some rain and breezy winds on Tuesday. I’ll have more on that coming up as well.

Locally the weather is quiet. We may see some isolated showers today into the weekend, but no big areas of rain are expected.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler