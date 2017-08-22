Blog: Full Force Sun Today! Cooling Down Soon!

Yesterday was really cool! The eclipse viewing was great in our area even though we weren’t in the line of totality. Many people got some great shots of the eclipse. I took a couple of different shots. The first one is of the 100 mini eclipse shadows outside my house.

Luckily I read about that ahead of time. So I looked for it. It was just the light shining through some bushes. The other shot that I got was a projection of the eclipse onto my shadow. I used a telescope to do it.

It was tough to steady the camera and the telescope, but I got it. The temperatures did drop nicely yesterday during the eclipse. It felt great. What didn’t feel great was the mosquito horde that came out. They thought it was the evening. So they came out in full force. I got bit more in 10 minutes yesterday than I did during the whole Summer so far.

Anyway, today the sun will be out in full force. No eclipses to cool us down. So high temps will be in the low-mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. High pressure is to our northeast. A stationary front is falling apart to our south.

Dew points are in the low-mid 70s this morning, and they may rise a bit more today. The winds are out of the south at 5-10mph. We could see a stray shower or two, but it’s a low chance.

By tomorrow, the Midwestern cold front will drop into our area. We’ll see scattered showers and storms ahead of it.

The timing with the fronts (and precip) has been tricky for the past few weeks. So check back for updates. For now most models are showing scattered showers and storms from early tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Some scattered storms will probably continue on-and-off into Thursday morning as the front slowly pushes through. I do think we’ll dry up though by Thursday afternoon. Then we’ll see some dry weather through the entire weekend. In fact…we will probably have some very nice weather for a few days in a row. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 from Thursday through the weekend.

The tropics are still a little busy. The remnants of Harvey will cross the Yucatan Peninsula today.

It will get back into the Bay of Campeche by late tonight. Many of the models re-form Harvey, strengthen it quickly, and then they take it north towards southeast Texas. Possibly as a hurricane.

The other feature is a weak disturbance just east of Florida. It isn’t organized, and it doesn’t look like much right now. It may bring some scattered heavy showers to Florida today. I don’t think that disturbance will form into anything. However, I do see a non-tropical or a sub-tropical low forming along the cold front (see above) over the next 3-4 days near the coast of South Carolina. It would probably then move northeast, and it would stay offshore. However, it could help to reinforce the cool air as northerly winds wrap in behind the low. So we’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler