Blog: Sweltering Heat, Tropical Update, Eclipse Info…

I’ll start today’s blog with with the most immediate and most impactful thing… The heat. We’ve had it pretty good over the last couple of weeks. I’ve mentioned in many weather blogs lately that the Dog Days Of Summer have been more like a calico cat lately. Today we’ll get a taste of some more normal August weather. High temps will be in the 90s. The heat index will be closer to 100.

We started off the day with some clouds and warm temperatures. Low temps were in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. there is a warm front well to our north. We will be in the warm zone for the entire day.

Winds will be out of the south at 8-12mph. The south winds have increased the humidity. Dew points are in the mid-upper 70s, and they will rise to the upper 70s today. That is oppressive to nearly tropical. High temps will rise to the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. So the heat index will be between 99-104 degrees. At least there will be some breeze. As we heat up we’ll have some scattered showers and storms later today. Some of the models hold most of the rain off until the evening. Some let them pop up by the mid-late afternoon. Future Trak had quite a bit of showers and storms between 3 and 6pm earlier. Then it backed off in the 8am update. (of course).

So I do think we’ll see scattered showers and storms this afternoon. I put the chance at 40%. Then during the evening the showers and storms will probably increase. Heavy rain will be possible. A cool front will move into the region late tonight into early tomorrow . The models have sped up and slowed down the arrival of this front. Currently it looks like the front will move through during Saturday morning. So we will have some scattered showers possible up through noon. I think we’ll still see some isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but the chance may stay up over North Carolina and the Outer Banks for a while. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will gradually drop.

By Sunday the front looks to drop to our south. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a stray shower well south. High temps will be in the upper 80s. On Monday the region will have some quiet weather overall. The models have backed off of the rain coverage for a lot of the Southeast states.

However, I do still think a couple of isolated showers are possible Monday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy. I’m still optimistic for viewing at this time. We’ll have lots of updates on that over the weekend. Here is the list of times for viewing in our area.

One person asked about pets during the eclipse. It’s true their eyes can be harmed if they look at the eclipse, but it’s a low chance. Animals don’t normally stare at the sun. But if you want to play it safe, then keep them indoors during the event. Remember you will need special glasses to view it yourselves. It is probably too late to find any glasses. So you may want to do the projection method. I will probably try to project it onto the ground using a telescope. This worked well with the Venus transit a few years ago. Just be careful if you do that. The beam of light can be very hot. We’ll have more updates on this over the weekend.

In the tropics….Hurricane Gert is gone. It is no longer tropical. There are 3 other areas that we are watching now.

Tropical storm Harvey formed yesterday. It is near the Lesser Antilles. Sustained winds were near 40mph. It was moving west at 18mph. It will move west over the next few days. Eventually it will move over Central America. That is if it holds together. Some models keep it pretty weak during that time. A couple models also rev it up. The latest European model has it a little more north and really strengthening. So we’ll see. Meanwhile, the disturbance northeast of Harvey is organizing. It will probably be tropical storm Irma by later today or tonight. That feature will move off to the west/northwest over the next 2 days. This will push it north of Puerto Rico.

It could even make it to the Bahamas by Tuesday. Some models dissipate the system. The GFS and Euopean models don’t do much with it, but they also didn’t have Gert doing much in the 3-5 day range before it became a hurricane. Stay tuned. The weaker disturbance to the east has a low chance for formation over the next few days. We’ll have updates on all of this stuff over the weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler