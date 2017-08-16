Blog: Quieter Weather Today. Gert Strengthens Offshore.

The rain moved in yesterday, but it came in a little late.

There were some heavy downpours, but rain totals varied. Norfolk only had about 3 tenths of an inch. Meanwhile Newport News had 1.6″. Here are some of the totals in the area:

Jan in Reedville had 2″. All of that moved out last night. It was caused by a stationary front which combined with high humidity. Today the humidity will drop slightly, and the front is falling apart.

We’ll see quieter weather today. High pressure is to our north. We’ll have a northeast breeze at 5-10mph with partly cloudy skies. There may be a few isolated showers, but the chance is low (20%). High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s with a few 90s inland. Tomorrow we’ll have much of the same. A cool front will approach the region, but it will probably stall out just to our north. We’ll heat up on Friday. We’ll have more southerly winds, and the humidity will increase. This will bring us some scattered showers and storms. On Saturday a stronger front will move into the area. We’ll have scattered to occasional showers and storms in the region. High temps will be in the low 90s. The front will drop to our south on Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s. We’ll only have some isolated showers. The models have trended the front a little farther south on Monday. That would be good news for the eclipse viewing in our region. Here is what Future Trak shows for Monday:

Notice that South Carolina may have some tough viewing as they are expecting lots of clouds and possibly some showers. We look pretty good here locally, but there may be a few showers in central Virginia. Central and eastern Kentucky and Tennessee are looking pretty good as well. This is a preliminary forecast, and it is pretty broad. We still have plenty of time for updates before the big event.

In the tropics there is still hurricane Gert. Plus, now there are 3 disturbances that have just rolled off of Africa.

First off…Gert. It has strengthened since yesterday. It has maximum sustained winds of 90mph. It is really moving fast too. It is moving northeast at 21mph. The forecast calls for Gert to become a category 2 hurricane by either later today or tonight. The motion is factored into the sustained winds. So that may be part of the increase. Over the next 48 hours it will move over cooler waters. So it should become post-tropical.

As for the 3 disturbances. So far they are just 3 weak disturbances. They have a medium chance for development over the next few days. They are all generally moving west. The computer models take the one that is farthest west off farther to the west, and they run it into the Lesser Antilles as a weak system. However, the models are now strengthening one of the other 2. They have it quickly moving to the northwest. Both the GFS and European model do this. So there is some confidence in that scenario. It could threaten Bermuda if it follows this forecast. We’ll see.

In world news. While it has been fairly mild in the northeastern U.S. lately, it is still pretty hot in the west. However, it is also very hot over parts of Europe. A bad drought has developed there. It is affecting many countries. Serbia has lost 60% of their corn crop. Here is the article with more information: Heat destroys European crops.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler