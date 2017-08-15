Blog: Waves From Hurricane Gert, Local Rain, & Eclipse Info.

I’ll start with the tropics in this weather blog. Then I’ll go into the local weather. Hurricane Gert strengthened into a hurricane last night. This made it the 2nd hurricane to form in the 2017 Atlantic season. It is over 300 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras this morning, and it is moving north.

The system developed over the weekend as it moved over the warm water waters of the Gulf Stream. This is good evidence that you need to check in for updates over the weekends when it comes to tropical systems. Remember, last week many models were writing off the system due to some drier ambient air. Now it’s a hurricane. Gert is moving to the north this morning. It will likely take a turn to the northeast later today. It is forecast to remain a hurricane through at least Thursday. However, it will probably become post-tropical by Friday as it moves over the north Atlantic.

The big takeaway is that Gert will stay offshore, and it won’t have any direct impacts on our region. However, we will have 2 big indirect impacts. The surf and the rip currents. The surf looked great this morning. There were tons of surfers down at 1st Street in Virginia Beach.

The waves will increase as we go through the day. They will run at about 3-5ft in Virginia Beach. They will increase to 4-6ft over the Outer Banks. There could be a few 7 footers down towards Hatteras. You can catch the latest surf forecast on Surfline.com. The problem with this is the rip currents. There will be a high threat for rip currents along all of our beaches today. Be sure to swim near a lifeguard. If you do though, you may not be able to get in past your waist at some of the beaches. It won’t be great beach weather anyway, as the chance for rain will be increasing today. Plus, there is already a lot of clouds.

Locally we have a warm front that is moving up from the south.

This front is forecast to stall out over Hampton Roads today. Between that and some very thick humidity, we’ll see some heavy rain showers forming later today.

Localized flooding will be possible. We could easily see over an inch of rain in any thunderstorms that form. High temps will be in the mid 80s, and it will be very muggy outside. There won’t be much of a breeze today. Surface winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. By tomorrow the front will fall apart. Winds will try to turn out of the northeast. This would cool us off, but I expect more sunshine tomorrow. So high temps will be in the low-to-mid 80s near the shore with upper 80s to near 90 inland. It will be humid again, but the northeast wind should keep us pretty stable. So I think we’ll only see some isolated rain showers in the region.

A cool front will try to push into the area on Thursday. I don’t think it will make too much southward progress, but it may move close enough to cool us down slightly. So I’ve put the high temps in the low-mid 80s. We should only see some isolated showers again. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. By Friday, however, we’ll warm up to the 90s. Plus, rain will move back in. We’ll have scattered showers and storms. We’ll have more scattered showers and storms over the weekend as more boundaries try to dance into the area. Highs will be in the 90s on Saturday, but we should cool down a little on Sunday to the 80s. I’ve got a 50% chance for rain for both Saturday and Sunday. I don’t expect a washout, but each day there will be some rain. Now….Monday……

On Monday one of the biggest astronomical events will take place in decades. A full solar eclipse is expected for parts of the United States. Our viewing area will have about 80-90% of the sun blocked out. Meteorologist Ashley Baylor created this graphic:

That’s very good in my book. I’ve had some folks ask me if they should head south to South Carolina to see the total eclipse. I don’t give them a yes or no. What I do say is that there are some big factors to think about. Some of them don’t have to do with the sky. First off, we will have a decent show here as long as the weather holds up. It’s still early, but preliminary forecasts aren’t great, but they aren’t too bad either. Early trends are that we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with a low chance for a few showers. I wouldn’t play those odds though as the recent forecasts are sometimes day-to-day. So I would wait to plan around the weather. A definite factor will be traffic. A LOT of people will try and travel on the road. So traffic may really inhibit you getting south. Remember, lots of folks will travel in from the northeast states. Plus, local people will try to head southward. So that factor alone should give you some pause. There could be a lot of people stuck on the interstate trying to get to their destination. A couple of accidents could turn the interstates into a parking lot. So keep that in mind if you want to travel. I’ll be updating things over the next few days as it pertains to the eclipse. Despite some possible speed bumps (pun intended), I am getting excited about the event.

Finally, in national news, a new article claims that lightning deaths have decreased over the years. There is more documentation of the strikes that do occur, but overall the numbers are down. There are some theories as to why. Public education is one reason given. This article has some interesting info about this. Here is the article: Lightning deaths decrease. This does not mean that you can let your guard down when it comes to lightning safety, but it is good news.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler