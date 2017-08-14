It’s a mediocre start to the week. The mainly cloudy skies make it gloomy at times, and there will be a few showers to dodge. Yet, it won’t be a wash-out of a day. So, it’s not a perfect day, but more like “so-so.”

Today’s showers are affiliated with a stalled frontal boundary that’s going to hover across North Carolina. Therefore, NC can expect more of the scattered rain coverage today vs. the hit & miss variety expected for Hampton Roads.

No one particular area will experience a wash-out, but if you get caught under a shower…expect some heavy downpours. Generally only around a trace to 1/4 of an inch of rain is expected for most areas (NC could have areas with 1/4″ – 1/2″ of rain).

So, the bottom line is that today will bring a chance for a few showers. However, it won’t be widespread for Hampton Roads….more of the hit & miss variety (but you still want to carry an umbrella in case a shower finds you).

Tomorrow, the stalled front over NC will slide a little further north towards the Southside. Therefore, slightly higher rain chances (40% coverage) for the 2nd day of the workweek.

The weather pattern that’s in place over our area can be credited for allowing Gert to stay offshore. In the upper levels, there’s a trough of low pressure providing SW winds over the East Coast. This upper wind flow will help to steer Gert northeast and away from our coastline.

Gert has the potential to strengthen over the next day or so…possibly to a hurricane. The window is small for this development, but it’ll eventually get caught up and absorbed in the upper trough’s flow.

Aside from Gert, there’s another disturbance that we’re monitoring just SW of the Cape Verde islands (see image above). It has a moderate chance for development over the next several days as it drifts west. We’ll watch this system closely. If it gets a name…it’ll be called Harvey.

So, enjoy the day! Although it won’t be the ideal day, it won’t be too bad (just Mediocre…lol). Highs will top out in the low-mid 80s. Get ready for a warm up by the end of the week. The southerly winds will return…leading to 90s as we wrap up the workweek leading into the weekend.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate