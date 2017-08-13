That’s my word to describe this weekend. Meh – not bad, not great. At least today was a little better for outdoor activities. Despite lots of clouds, people were still at the beach enjoying the sand and water.

Watch out if you’re heading to the Oceanfront or Outer Banks this week. Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic.

This storm will strengthen a little bit as it passes by, offshore, Monday and Tuesday. Even though we won’t take a direct hit, Gert will be close enough that we will likely see rough surf and stronger rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic beaches. We’ll continue to monitor this track closely.

A cold front dropped into the region last night. That front has stalled out across northeast North Carolina and unfortunately, it won’t budge over the next couple of days. We will be tracking mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers overnight. It won’t be a soggy start to your Monday, but it’ll be damp. You won’t need your umbrella at all times tomorrow, but I would at least throw it in the car as you head out the door. We will be tracking rather cloudy skies with some scattered showers throughout your Monday.

Not much will change on Tuesday. Once again, expect lots of clouds with a few passing showers.

By Wednesday, we will see a little more sunshine, however, there will still be a chance of isolated showers late in the day. The only perfectly dry day at this point will be Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-80s.

Truthfully, I don’t think we will be as concerned with the clouds THIS Monday as we will be NEXT Monday. We don’t want any clouds at all because a week from tomorrow will be the solar eclipse!

As the moon passes between the Sun and Earth, it will cast a shadow across much of the US. We won’t see 100% coverage, but between 85% to 90%.

This is all you need to know:

Passing tropical storms and a solar eclipse….lots going on over the next 7 days. Pace yourselves!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor