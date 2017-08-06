BLOG: Going From Sunny To Soggy

I hope you had a chance to enjoy this beautiful weekend, because our weather pattern will turn unsettled as we head into next week. You’ll be quickly trading the sunglasses for the umbrella!

High pressure had control today, so that provided us with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Dewpoints were in the low to mid-60s, so you probably noticed some stickiness in the air, but it certainly wasn’t uncomfortable or oppressive.

Overnight, a warm front will lift into the region. As a result, expect increasing clouds and a few spotty showers developing by tomorrow morning. We’ll be tracking cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout your Monday, so make sure you have an umbrella as you head out the door.

You’ll notice our Future Trak Forecast picks up on some splashes of red, indicating some heavy downpours. There will be a SLIGHT RISK of some isolated strong to severe storms with the potential for heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and strong wind gusts.

We’ll let you know if any watches or warnings are issued.

Scattered showers with a few embedded storms will continue into Tuesday morning as a cold front drops into the region. Tuesday morning will likely be wet, which means your umbrella will be your best friend again.

As that cold front swings through, it’ll stall out somewhere between Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina. Even though things should dry up through the afternoon, we won’t be able to shake the clouds.

The only dry day in the forecast next week will be Wednesday – expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low-80s.

Showers return Thursday afternoon and will continue on and off through Friday, into next weekend!

So to reiterate, enjoy the sunshine while we still have it this evening.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor