Blog: Nice Local Weather! Tropical Storm Emily Forms!

Coming in on this Monday morning, it looked like we would have a pretty quiet Monday. The nice weather from yesterday will spill over into today. However, things quickly picked up in the tropics since I got in this morning. When I got started the National Hurricane Center had 2 weak disturbances in the tropics. There was one in the central Atlantic that had a very low chance for formation as it moved west. There was another disturbance west of Tampa, FL that had a 40% chance for formation. By the time 5:30am came around they upgraded the disturbance to a depression. So it was tropical depression 6 (briefly). By about 7am, the local radar down there estimated winds of over 40mph. So it was then upgraded to tropical storm Emily.

The winds won’t be too strong as it moves over Florida. However, a few water spouts are possible there. Also, there will be some heavy rain as it crosses land. It will likely weaken to a depression. Once it moves offshore, then it will likely move to the northeast. It could strengthen a bit as it moves over the Gulf Stream. However, upper level winds (shear) will increase. This could possibly rip the system apart. Some of the models (like the GFS) don’t have Emily surviving the next 36 hours. So keep that in mind. Officially, the forecast has it moving northeast through Thursday and then dissipating.

The models are in good agreement that it will stay well to our southeast.

The CLP is the climate persistence model (medium blue line). It is not favored. The European model (not shown) has it falling apart as it moves offshore of Florida. Either way the only impacts that we would probably see would be a continuation of the rough seas along the shore and the higher threat for rip currents.

One reason for the confidence in Emily staying to our south lies in our local area of high pressure.

It is strong and it will be anchored into our region for the next few days. It moved in yesterday after Saturday’s area of low pressure moved out. So yesterday was almost perfect. The nice weather will continue today. We’ll have lots of sunshine. The breeze will be out of the northeast at 8-12mph. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. It will be nice and dry out as well with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The dry mild weather will continue through mid-week. We’ll warm up slightly each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow. We’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90 on Wednesday. Then we’ll be close to 90 on Thursday. Humidity will gradually increase as well. We’ll be back in the 80s by next weekend, but we could see some rain showers from late Friday into Saturday. Check back for updates to all of this. The forecast for Emily could change quickly again!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler