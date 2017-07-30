BLOG: Remarkable Recovery

Part of me wants to call Saturday and awful day, then the other part of me says it was a nice day.

Whatta you mean, Baylor?

Saturday was obviously damp and very dreary – we picked up 1.5″ to 3.5″ of rain across the Tidewater region with locally higher amounts in northeast North Carolina. On the other hand, it was great to have a lazy day, catch up on a Will & Grace marathon, and let Mother Nature water the lawn and garden for me. Could’ve done without the minor tidal flooding, but at least we don’t have to worry about that again….at least until the next coastal storm.

Today turned out to be stunningly beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

We had that pleasant breeze, so that helped us stay comfortable through the afternoon. Speaking of comfortable, dewpoints were only in the mid to upper-50s….it’s been a minute since we’ve been able to say that.

Overnight, we’ll be tracking clear skies and calm winds. As a result, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s – a great night to open the windows and get some fresh air! We call this radiational cooling.

Monday will be another gorgeous day! Expect wall to wall sunshine with highs in the low-80s and dewpoints in the upper-50s. If you plan to hit up the beach, once again, use extreme caution if you plan on going into the water.

Just like today, there will be a high risk of rip currents from the Oceanfront all the way to Hatteras. Wave heights won’t be as high, but it could still be a bit rough out there.

High pressure will maintain control for the next several days. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from Monday through Thursday, however, temperatures will quickly return to the mid to upper-80s.

It’s hard to complain about mid to upper-80s considering that is seasonable for this time of year. Dewpoints will stay relatively comfortable until Thursday when the numbers increase back into the mid-60s.

Surprisingly, no 90s or oppressive dewpoints expected for the next seven days! Enjoy it for now, because I’m sure we’ll see both again before August is over!

Take it easy,

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor