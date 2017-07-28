BLOG: At Least It’s Friday!

That’s about the only piece of good news I have today. It’s not exactly going to be the most pleasant end to the week, but at the same time, I’ve heard a few people wanting a damp day or two.

Reason 1: Their lawns and gardens desperately need the rain. (That’s mostly coming from the Peninsula and points north.)

Reason 2: “I need to get stuff done around the house.”

My reason: I just need a lazy day with a Will & Grace marathon.

We have been tracking showers with occasional rumbles of thunder through the overnight hours. I told you Mother Nature may wake you up before the alarm! We will keep spotty showers in the forecast through the morning hours into the middle of the day. Not going to be a washout, but you’ll want to throw your umbrella in the car with you as you head out the door.

More showers and storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. That’s when things could get a little louder.

As a cold front approaches, there could be enough dynamics in the atmosphere to spark some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center had our entire viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms for the past two days, however, the threat in now MARGINAL..one step down from slight. The clouds will help us out today – it’ll keep the atmosphere more stable.

IF we see any severe storms develop, the primary threats will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, frequent lightning, and strong winds.

An area of low pressure will ride along this frontal boundary, then slide offshore tomorrow. This low will hang around the mid-Atlantic states through the start of the weekend. I’ve been getting a lot of questions, asking if this is a Nor’easter. Lets keep in mind, a Nor’easter is a coastal storm with a prevailing northeast wind. Even though this system will be offshore, we won’t have a persistent northeast wind – that will be the case farther north of us, closer to DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

We will be tracking mostly cloudy skies tomorrow along with occasional showers. Once again, not a washout, but not a beach day either.

Some isolated showers may linger into early Sunday morning, but I’m optimistic for drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon. Sunday will definitely be the pick of the weekend!

Behind that frontal boundary, temperatures will cool down quite a bit this weekend.

Highs will be in the upper-70s Saturday and Sunday, but by Sunday, dewpoints will drop back into the low-60s! FINALLY – some relief from the humidity!

Catch you later,

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor