Blog: Sliding Into A Cooler Week!

We are sliding into a cooler week, but it’s not a sharp slide. It’s still hot and humid today, but by the time we hit Wednesday we’ll be enjoying some much cooler and drier weather. Before I delve into the heat, let me first talk about yesterday’s rain. There were some areas of heavy rain at times on Sunday. Our radar estimated over 3″ of rain in a few locations.

There was a heavy line of showers from southern Back Bay (Virginia Beach) southwest down to Gates and Bertie counties. There was one round in the afternoon, but the bigger area formed over North Carolina in the evening.

There was a back-door cool front that moved down to the Eastern Shore. Also, there was a little wind-shift line over the viewing area. Today the front is drifting north a bit. So we should have less rain in the region.

So we still have some hot and humid conditions today. However, there will be enough clouds around that we should avoid the extreme heat that we felt last week. Highs temps will aim for the low-mid 90s with a few upper 90s inland. It will feel like the mid-upper 90s with the heat index. There will be a decent breeze out of the southwest. It will run at 8-12mph with some places reaching 10-15mph. So that will help some. I am expecting scattered showers and storms this afternoon. I put the chance for rain at 40%.

By tonight the front will reorganize over West Virginia. It will then push back south as a stronger cold front tomorrow. There will be some drier air ahead-of and along the front. So we shouldn’t see too many showers in the area. I”m calling for some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. High temps will cool down. They will be in the upper 80s. Dew points will drop to the 60s. By Wednesday the weather will be greeeaaat. Highs will be in the mid 80s with drier weather and partly cloudy skies. Thursday won’t be too bad either. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll be back to near 90 by Friday, but there will be some scattered showers and storms. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms next weekend, but at least the high temps will stay in the 80s. Some folks are still saying that they really need rain. Surprisingly, my weather watcher, Greg in Currituck, said that he only had a half an inch yesterday. However, there was a lot of rain around him. I heard thunder for about 4 hours yesterday, but didn’t get a drop at my house. Scott in Yorktown had 0.27″. He said he still really needs rain too. He said that he is down about 2.5″ below his normal for the year.

