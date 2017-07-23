BLOG: RELENTLESS!

This heat is RELENTLESS! Highs have been at or above 90° since Wednesday. Saturday turned out to be the hottest day so far with highs in the mid to upper-90s. The mercury topped 97° at Norfolk International. As we know, it certainly felt much hotter because of the humidity – heat indices we well into the 100s.

Unfortunately, not much will change today.

We will be tracking partly sunny skies along with a slight southwest breeze. That southwest breeze is drawing in the heat and humidity, so expect highs back in the mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices ranging from 105° to 110°. For that reason, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

If you’re heading to the beach, just be aware there will be a moderate to high risk of rip currents along the Outer Banks. If you’re not a strong swimmer, I highly recommend you stay near a lifeguard tower or don’t go in very far.

Side note – the water temperatures near Duck are rather cool due to upwelling. I actually wonder if we are seeing upwelling in more spots along the Outer Banks and Eastern Shore based on satellite imagery and sea surface temperatures.

Click here to see sea surface temperatures across the Tidewater region and North Carolina. (You’ll note those shades of blue indicating cooler water.)

The Oceanfront or Buckroe Beach may be better options with lower risks of rip currents.

A weakening cold front will drop into the region this evening, which will spark some pop-up showers and storms. We could see some passing showers and storms as late at 3 AM to 4 AM.

There will be a marginal to slight risk of some strong to severe storms.

IF we see any severe storms develop, the primary threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds, and possibly hail. We’ll let you know if any watches or warnings are issued.

Monday will be another sweltering hot day with highs back in the mid-90s with heat indices in the mid to upper-100s. There will be a 2 in 10 chance of an isolated shower or two late. A cold front will swing through Monday night, but it’ll take an extra day for the cooler air to settle into Hampton Roads. Highs will still be in the 90s on Tuesday, then dropping into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

So now Wednesday is the day to look forward to!

Take it easy,

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor