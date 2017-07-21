Blog: Into The Sizzling Weekend!

Heading into this weekend it is going to be hot, hot, hot! ….and humid (no song for that one)! Heat started building in yesterday. We hit the mid 90s in Hampton Roads. A few inland locations even hit 100 degrees.

There were only a couple of isolated showers in the region. Today high pressure has built in a little stronger. So there is a lot of sunshine up and down the east coast.

We have light southwesterly winds around the high. Skies will be partly sunny today. There was a small strip of clouds moving into the region this morning, but overall the area will have a lot of sunshine. There may be a stray shower or storms this afternoon. High temps this will aim for the upper 90s. There will be a couple of 100s inland. I didn’t go with 100 for Norfolk due to some cloud cover and haze in the region. (Plus, the model numbers were mostly in the 90s). Either way the heat index will be in the 100s. I’m calling for 100-110. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the viewing area until 8pm.

It will be a little cooler along the Outer Banks as some of the water temps down there are cooler.

Tomorrow we’ll start off near 80 degrees with muggy conditions. We’ll have partly sunny skies through the early afternoon. In the later afternoon there may be some scattered showers and storms in the region.

The stationary front over the Great Lakes will become a cool front on Saturday. It won’t move into Hampton Roads, but it could make it to the D.C. area. Showers and storms may form along the front, and some of them could move down into our region. If they do, then that could knock down the temps a little bit. We could be more in the low-mid 90s if that happens. If the front stalls out a little more to the north. Then we’ll only have some isolated pop up showers and storms in the area. Temps will stay up in the upper 90s. Either way it will still be hot and humid. On Sunday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be some isolated showers and storms. High temps will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will still be in the 100s. We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms on Monday. There will be more clouds as well. So temps should be more in the lower 90s. We’ll finally break the heat on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the 80s. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s for the rest of next week.

There are many ways to try to beat the heat. I’ve mentioned several important tips like drink plenty of water and take breaks often. Here is a link to some ways to hack the heat: Beat the heat hacks.

One thing to note before I go….There is an MCS occurring up in the Midwest today (see Satellite/Radar above). This is a large cluster of organized thunderstorms that moves together at a rapid pace. We had one a few years ago that made if from the Great Lakes to North Carolina in a matter of 12 hours. The hi-res models don’t have it surviving this far southeast. However, it will be something to watch. These systems are hard to forecast as they move so fast, and are relatively small in area. Damaging winds are expected in the Ohio Valley near the system today. We are lacking upper level winds here today. So I would say that the odds are low of it making it into Virginia.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler