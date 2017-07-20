Blog: Get Ready For The Heat!

Get ready for some heat. Some of it will be typical Summertime heat. Some of it is the dangerous type of heat. Today the heat will build, but there are no heat advisories that this time. High pressure is building in stronger through the region.

This has cleared out a lot of the east coast. We have a lot of sunshine this morning. We’ll have partly sunny skies this afternoon. There may be a stray shower or storm in the region this afternoon, but it is a low chance. We’ll have light southwesterly winds. With those conditions, high temps will aim for the mid 90s this afternoon. There will probably be some upper 90s inland. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The heat has been building off to our west. It will push east today.

Tomorrow we’ll be in the core of the heat. High temps will rise to the upper 90s. Some locations could hit 100 degrees. The heat index will be between about 102 and 109. For the areas that hit 100 for a temperature, they could possibly have a heat index up to 112. Those readings won’t be the norm though.

Our Future Trak computer model brings in a few showers and storms by tomorrow evening.

The hi-res NAM also has a couple of isolated showers late. However, overall, I don’t expect much rain in the region for the next 36 hours. By Saturday we may see a few showers and storms late in the day. A cold front will try to move south towards the D.C. area. However, the front will stay well to our north. The storms will try to drop southeast of the front. So we’ll see if the storms actually make it into Hampton Roads. If they do, then they could knock the temperature down a couple of degrees. Historically, this rarely happens and it just stays hot. Either way it looks like we’ll be hot and humid through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be in the 100s. By Monday some slight cooling is expected. We’ll have more clouds and a few showers and storms. High temps will be more in the low-to-mid 90s. Then we’ll finally break the heat by Tuesday of next week. Highs will be back to the 80s. It will feel like a finish line by that point.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler