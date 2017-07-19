Blog: Norfolk Downpour. Plus, Heat Rising!

First off I’ll talk about the downpour in Norfolk yesterday, then I’ll cover the heat in just a bit. Overall the area’s weather was quiet yesterday. We did have some isolated showers and storms popping up, but none of them put down as heavy a rain as in Norfolk.

On this map the actual storm is covered up by the r in Norfolk.

Using Super Doppler 10 to zoom in you can see the heavy rain around 2:30pm.

The storm drifted west and affected parts of Portsmouth and Chesapeake. Then it fell apart. There was an estimated 2″ of rain over downtown Norfolk. Ironically, the storm missed Norfolk International Airport’s and Norfolk Naval Base’s sensors. So they only reported a couple hundredths of an inch. As Katie Collett put it this morning…It was a bit like an Eeyore cloud. There were a couple of causes for this rain. The most obvious (or obvi as my millenial daughter often says) is a sea breeze. It looked like it was already forming around noon as the temperature dropped a degree in Norfolk and the wind was light and northerly. However, it was less obvious that there was still an upper level disturbance over the region. The jetstream did pull north as expected. However, a smaller chunk of energy stayed behind over Hampton Roads. So we did have a few showers and lots of clouds. The silver lining was that this did keep the temperatures down in the 80s. The last component of the flooding was the tide. We weren’t at high tide when the rain hit, but we were going into high tide. So all of this created the flooding in downtown Norfolk yesterday. These types of thunderstorms happen about 4-5 times a Summer. Especially when you have high humidity and slow upper level winds.

Ok. Onto the next story…The heat. It looks like it is going to get pretty rough over the next few days. Today the heat will start to build in, but the heat will really build up starting tomorrow. The upper level low from yesterday is weakening and dropping south. High pressure is offshore, and that will build in stronger this afternoon.

We’ve already seen a lot of sunshine this morning.

We’ll have ha lot of sunshine today. Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny. There will be a few isolated showers and storms in the area, but the chance is pretty low. High temps will be near 90 this afternoon. Winds will be pretty light and variable. So a sea breeze could develop again. That could cool down some locations closer to the shore. Without the upper level disturbance, the chance for a repeat of yesterday is lower, but not zero. Dew points are in the 70s. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. A few spots like Williamsburg will have a heat index near 100.

By tomorrow there will be more ridging in the upper levels. At the surface high pressure will build in stronger. This will give us a lot of sunshine. Winds will pick up a little out of the southwest. That should be able to stop any sea breeze from forming. So high temps will reach the mid 90s. There will be some upper 90s inland. The heat index will be up around 100 with some lower 100s possible. By Friday this all ramps up. So we’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies. High temps will rise up to the upper 90s. We may even hit 100. The dew points will probably be in the low-mid 70s. So the heat index could rise up to 110. Heat advisories will likely be issued on Friday, and they may be issued for tomorrow.

The heat doesn’t look like it will break over the weekend. High temps will be in the mid-upper 90s. We may get some late day showers and storms on Saturday. That may cool down temps a couple of degrees, but it’s not a guarantee. The heat will continue into early next week. It may let up some by mid-week. We’ll see.

In world news…It seems that the U.S. is stuck in a pattern again. The heat keeps building in the west. Then it slides east for about 3-5 days. This could keep up into August. Across the ocean the persistent pattern has created drought conditions for parts of Europe. This is affecting many crops in southern Europe. “Drought in southern Europe threatens to reduce cereal production in Italy and parts of Spain to its lowest level in at least 20 years.”. Here is the article with more information. Drought in southern Europe.

Speaking of weather patterns. The amount of global output of carbon dioxide has plateaued recently. However, there has been a spike in the levels in the atmosphere over the last couple of years. Scientists point to El Nino as a possible cause. As oceans warm, less carbon is absorbed. However, El Nino ended last year. Yet the levels are still rising. Here is the article with more information: Carbon increases despite flattening emissions.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler