Blog: Summer Heat Ramps Up!

Enjoy today while you can. Because it is going to get very hot again as we go through the rest of the week.

Today we have a dying stationary front near the region. The upper level dip in the jetstream that I talked about yesterday is drifting north. Also high pressure is currently sitting to our southeast. It is currently to our southeast.

We have a mix of sun and clouds outside today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers, but they won’t dominate the day by any means. Here is what Future Trak shows for the afternoon.

With the sky conditions today temps should be held down a little bit. We’ll have highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There will be a few low 90s inland. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10mph. Even though it won’t be that hot today, it will still be pretty humid. Dew points are in the low to mid 70s.

By tomorrow the area of high pressure will build in stronger at the surface. The jetstream will sail well north of the region. So we’ll have more sunshine tomorrow. This will let the temperatures build up a bit into the low 90s. We’ll be partly cloudy with only a couple of stray showers possible. The real heat will push in from the central U.S. on Thursday. High temps will be back in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be back in the 100s. Between Friday and Sunday high temps are aiming for the upper 90s. The heat index will be back up around 105. It could possibly get up to 110.

This will likely prompt more heat advisories from the National Weather Service, but stay tuned for the final decision on that. This upcoming heat could turn into a big problem. The first problem will be the duration. This heat could last into next week. It’s not unusual to have highs in the 90s for a good stretch of time. However, it is unusual to have heat advisories for more than 3 days in a row. (a possibility). This will be rough for outdoor workers and kids at Summer camps. The other problem is the vegetation. The rain chances look very low for about a week straight. With the high heat it’s likely that we’ll end up with a lot of brown lawns without watering. Trees could even start to take a hit with the upcoming heat. It won’t be the end of the world, but it could get pretty rough for a while. So stay tuned for updates to this impending heat wave.

Meanwhile there is some new development in the tropics. Tropical Storm Don formed last night. It is over the central/western Atlantic, and it is moving west at 18mph.

The system is compact. It does have some dry air to contend with, but currently the upper level winds (shear) are slack. So the forecast calls for Don to strengthen a bit in the short-term. A lot of the global models don’t do much with the system. However, some of the tropical models do have it strengthening. Officially, the National Hurricane Center has it affecting the southern lesser Antilles as a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. Then it has it strafing South America. The interaction with land and increasing wind shear should weaken the system. It should fall apart by Thursday (if not sooner).

Either way it will definitely stay to our south as it rides south of the Bermuda high that is setting up over our region. We’ll see if Don has any quirks in the next 24-36 hours. One quirk that I have is that I hold my breath when I am playing an intense part of a video game. Now you know!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler