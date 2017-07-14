Blog: Oppressive Heat Breaking Soon!

Boy it got hot yesterday! Temperatures spiked into the 90s and 100s once again.

There was another rain shower in Franklin which lowered the temperature in the afternoon. So it didn’t get too hot there. However, the Northern Neck really heated up. My weather watcher, Jan in Reedville, reported 101 degrees for a high temperature. Youch! Norfolk International Airport hit 99 degrees. This did not beat the standing record of 102.

If the air was drier, then we may have made a stronger run for the record highs. However, when the humidity is high it’s tougher to do that. It takes more heat to increase the temperature of humid air compared to dry air. Haze and clouds can also act to block the sun a bit. That’s why the temperatures heat up much faster over the deserts compared to coastal areas. However, the heat index is also a big factor in how hot you feel. So there is some give-and-take. Today the heat index will be between 100 and 107 again. Some isolated stations will probably report up to 110. So there is a heat advisory in effect for the area for one more day.

High pressure is to our southeast. Heat and humidity continue to pour in from the southwest. There is a cold front to our north over western Pennsylvania.

It is dropping south, but won’t arrive until tomorrow morning. One nice feature of today’s weather is the strong breeze. The winds is up out of the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. So there there will be a nice natural fan happening today to try and help us out. We had some isolated showers this morning, but they should dissipate by the late morning. We’ll see quiet/hot weather around midday and the early afternoon. By the late afternoon some isolated showers and storms will develop. We should have some clouds building into the area. This alone could buy us a (couple) of cooling degrees, but it will be so hot that you really won’t notice. By the late afternoon into the evening some showers and storms will be moving into the region. Our Future Trak model finally had a sensible update by 7am. After 2 bad runs, it eventually put rain into the forecast for the evening. I think it brings them in a little late, but that has been the trend lately.

This is when the other computer models had already brought in showers and storms. Some of the models start them up a little sooner in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area in a slight risk for severe weather. Mainly for the evening hours.

We haven’t had a lot of upper level support lately (wind shear). So there were a couple of isolated heavy downpours lately, but no severe weather. This evening there will be some wind shear. So isolated severe storms are possible this time. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat, but some hail is also possible. Showers and storms will move in tonight. Then they should move out by 1am. This is all ahead of a cold front that will sink into the region by tomorrow. Things look quiet for tomorrow morning. There could be some isolated showers. The front will stall out over northeast North Carolina. So some scattered showers and storms could form between the midday and the late afternoon.

It won’t be a washout. I put the chance for rain at 40%. It will still be fairly hot out, but not nearly as oppressive as the last couple of days. Highs will be near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s.

The front should drift a little more south on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in Hampton Roads. There will be a few showers and storms in the area, but again…no washouts.

One more thing before I go. If you are heading to the local beaches today, then you may notice something odd. Water temperatures vary wildly up and down the beach. There are some offshore winds today as there were yesterday. In some cases this causes upwelling. This is when water near the shore gets an extra push out to sea. So water wells up from below to take its place…Which is cooler. So some water temperatures are near 60 (Like Duck, NC and the CBBT). Meanwhile other water temperatures are in the 70s (Sewell’s Point and other spots along the shore). So keep that in mind as you run towards the water to cool off. You may be in for a bit of a shock in some places.

