Blog: In The Middle Of A Heat Wave!

We are in the middle of a heat wave. Yesterday was rough. I was watering the grass Thursday in front of my house. I was also washing some brick. For a while I stayed cool. However, by the end I just couldn’t cool off. Even being soaked with cool water. It’s tough for the water to evaporate when it’s so humid outside. That is why this heat can be dangerous. If your sweat can’t evaporate, then you can’t cool down. Yesterday temperatures hit the mid-upper 90s. It did hit 100 in Williamsburg.

It didn’t get as hot in Franklin because there was a shower there in the late afternoon. We’ll have the same type of heat today. High temps will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be between 100 and 107. There will be a couple of locations that will be over 107, but remember some stations overestimate the temperatures and humidity. High pressure is anchored offshore. So our heat pump continues today.

We have a heat advisory posted for basically the whole viewing area.

This doesn’t include the Outer Banks, but it will still feel like the low 100s there. So use caution. Here are some reminders to combat the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids. Water is best. Sports drinks work pretty well. Try to stay away from sodas to really quench the thirst. Definitely stay away from alcohol for hydration. Take lots of breaks in the shade or A.C. Do outdoor activities early in the day or later in the evening Is your A.C. not working or is it having a tough time cooling? Head to the beach, pool, mall, library, or a cooling center to try to cool down. Use a fan to enhance your cooling. It promotes evaporation and takes the body heat away from you. Close the curtains in your home. It keeps out the light during the day which transforms into heat. Check on the elderly. Keep a close eye on the young! Leave plenty of shade and water for pets if they have to stay outdoors.

Those are just some reminders from your friendly neighborhood weatherman.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies today with some isolated showers/storms this afternoon. I have the chance for rain at 20%. Winds will be out of the southwest at 8-12mph with a few higher gusts. Tomorrow we’ll have a lot of the same type of weather. There will be some subtle differences. Today the jetstream is well to the north of us. It has been over the last couple of days. However, by tomorrow a small dip in the jetsream will drop down towards our region. This should let the clouds build a little more, and it will create a higher chance for rain in the afternoon.

Those conditions should help to lower the temps slightly. but we are only talking about a couple of degrees. Dew points will still be in the 70s. Heat indices will still be in the 100s. So it won’t really feel cooler. Over the weekend though the dip in the jetstream (trough) will get closer and bigger. So we’ll have even more clouds on Saturday with some scattered showers and storms. High temps will still be in the low 90s, but the oppressive heat should break. A cool front will move through by Saturday night. So we’ll finally drop to the 80s on Sunday. There will be some scattered showers and storms on that day as well. We’ll be in the low 90s early next week with isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Here is some world weather news: If you read my weather blogs, then you have probably read a couple of posts concerning the recent developments about the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists have been waiting for a huge section of it to break off. It had a large crack that was over 100 miles long. Well…it finally broke off making it officially an iceberg. It is an iceberg that is about the size of Delaware. Whoa! This is an ice shelf which is already over the water. So it should have very little impact on sea level rise in the short term. However, scientists worry that the rest of the Larsen C shelf will collapse. (A and B already have). If that happens then some of the glaciers behind it (over land) could start to break up and fall into the sea. Then there’s trouble. Here is a link with more details: Larsen C giant iceberg.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler