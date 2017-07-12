Blog: Heat Advisories In Effect

I believe this is the first time this year that we have had heat advisories issued for the area. They have been issued for the Peninsula, the Southside, and northeast North Carolina.

This is in effect from noon-8pm today. Heat advisories are issued when the heat index reaches 105 degrees for a couple hours or more. Remember, the heat index is what it feels like when you combine the temperature and the humidity. It’s been hot out west, but they have had a dry heat. In fact it’s so dry out in parts of the west that typically the heat index is LOWER than the actual temperature. I’ve seen that here a couple of times, but it is rare for us.

We have the Bermuda high set up offshore which is basically a heat pump for the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

We had a lot of sunshine this morning. There was no rain in the region. In fact, I got to capture a rare photo of a bird perched on the roof at 3556 on the Bay in Virginia Beach.

Temps were already in the low 80s by 8:00am. Today high temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be between 100 and 107 degrees. We are mostly sunny this morning, but we’ll go to partly sunny skies this afternoon. There is enough heat and humidity to create a couple of stray showers or storms, but the chance for rain is low. We are about a half inch below average rainfall for the month, but we are still up for the year by about 3 inches.

We’ll see a lot of the same weather for the next 3 days. Hot/humid/hazy. High temps will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be in the 100s. Skies will be partly cloudy. There may be a couple of stray showers or storms each day. By the weekend the rain chances will increase. It won’t be a washout, but we’ll see more clouds and scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. This will keep the temperatures down a little, but it will still be pretty warm and humid. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity probably won’t drop too much. For now it looks like we’ll start next week with highs in the upper 80s and some scattered showers and storms.

In the tropics things are still quiet. We had a couple of features that we were tracking last weekend. They have fallen apart since then.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler