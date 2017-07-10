Blog: From Waterspouts to High Heat

Right before noon on Monday, many people across the Outer Banks were mesmerized and a bit afraid due to the sight of multiple Waterspouts that were spawned from storms moving across that area.

Here’s a snapshot of the Satellite/Radar right around the time a tornado warning was issued due to reports of waterspouts nearing the OBX near Kill Devil Hills.

There were reports of some shingles blown off rooftops, but mostly no damage nor injuries reported. Waterspouts are an amazing sight to see, and generally form over water. There are two types of waterspouts: Tornadic and Fair Weather. Tornadic waterspouts form from thunderstorms (from the base of the cloud down), and Fair Weather waterspouts can form on a partly cloudy day (from…get this… “the water up”). Fair Weather waterspouts are generally weaker & rapidly dissipate if they move over land. However, waterspouts that form from thunderstorms can be stronger, last longer, and can cause some damage. A rule of thumb: if you’re ever caught in the water on a boat and see a waterspout…move at a 90 degree angle to the direction that it looks like it’s moving in. Of course, if you’re on land and notice a waterspout approaching…get to your safe place (lowest level of home…away from windows).

Today’s storms were caused by a stalled front, but the front will wash-out tonight. Plan on a series of hot and muggy days to come with small rain chances.

I’m talking heat indices at or above 100 degrees Tuesday thru Thursday. Here are some safety tips:

Meteorologist Deitra Tate