BLOG: A Brief Break

After sweating through Saturday and dodging some storms, today was a lot quieter and certainly cooler.

Don’t get me wrong – I wouldn’t call today “comfortable” or “refreshing”, but it wasn’t as oppressive as it has been for the past several days. Unfortunately, the searing heat and humidity will return starting tomorrow.

Overnight, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low-70s.

We may start off with some patchy fog tomorrow morning, but once the fog dissipates, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the upper-80s, near 90°. If you’re heading to the beach to stay cool:

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s at the Oceanfront. Luckily, there will be a low risk of rip currents. Make sure you bring an umbrella or pop-up tent so you can provide yourself some shade from that hot sun.

I wouldn’t rule out an isolated shower or two across northeast North Carolina tomorrow afternoon.

You can see our Future Trak Forecast tries to bring in a stray shower across the Southside as well. It’s possible there may be a stray shower along the Southside, but I think it will be more likely in North Carolina..very similar to what we experienced today.

The temperature and dewpoint will continue to creep up as we head into the middle of the week. Highs will return to the mid-90s and dewpoints will be in the mid-70s.

When you combine highs in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll feel like it’s in the mid-100s at times!! This could potentially be a pair of the hottest days of summer….so far.

Having said that, I’m going to go ahead and sound like a broken record when I say:

Stay hydrated.

Wear loose, light-colored clothes that reflect the sunshine.

Take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Check on your elderly neighbors and friends.

And PLEASE take care of your pets – don’t leave them in hot, locked cars!

We won’t have a decent chance of showers again until Thursday night and Friday.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor