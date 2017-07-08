Blog: Slight Risk for Severe Storms, High Heat Index Values

We’re kicking off the weekend with a Slight Risk for severe storms later this afternoon into the evening….it has been upgraded from Marginal. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

The best timing for showers to pop-up will be after the time-frame of 4PM-5PM. Showers will begin more isolated/hit & miss.

Then by the early evening (around 7PM), rain chances will increase to more scattered.

Scattered showers & storms will remain possible into the night…through around 9PM-10PM. There will be a chance for some storms to reach severe limits (again, damaging wind and hail will be the main risks).

The rain should push offshore by early Sunday, but some isolated showers will remain possible for NE North Carolina into Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the showers and storms will be primarily due to a cold front moving into our area…crossing later tonight. Ahead of & along the front, the conditions are most favorable for storm development. Since the front will stall just offshore of the OBX for Sunday, that will lead to the isolated risk for rain holding on for NE NC. Otherwise, we can look forward to cooler weather behind the front for Sunday. Yet, today…it’ll be far from cooler.

Average Highs for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Today’s highs will be in the low-mid 90s. Factor in the HUMIDITY, it’ll FEEL-LIKE it’s in the lower 100s through the afternoon & early evening (unless you catch a shower to cool things down a bit). Check out the Heat Index Forecast below:

Thankfully, as mentioned, it’ll be a bit cooler in the wake of the cold front. Sunday’s highs will stay in the Mid 80s…with lower humidity. This will make for a comfy wrap-up to the weekend. However, the relief will be short-lived…the 90s & higher humidity will return on Monday…lasting all week.

**All Quiet in the Tropics for now**

Meteorologist Deitra Tate