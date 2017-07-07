Blog: High Heat And Humidity!

We will be sizzling over the next 2 days. The heat and the humidity will both be high. We’ll get a little help from a breeze, but those same southwesterly winds will be pumping up the heat. We started the morning with lots of sunshine.

There were some scattered showers overnight, but they cleared out by the early morning. Along with the sunshine we had temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. So we already started out with very warm/humid conditions. There is a warm front to our north. Also, there is a stationary front attached to the warm front that extends west. This may turn into a wind-shift line today, and it may try and push southeast. That would kick off some scattered thunderstorms. At the same time there is a cold front over northern Indiana.

That feature will drop to the southeast today. It will move into our area late tomorrow. This will cool things down for us on Sunday.

In the meantime…We will be cooking for 2 days. High temperatures today will aim for the mid 90s. With the dew points in the 70s, it will feel like 98-104 degrees. That is the heat index which combines the heat and the humidity. Remember, the more humid it is, the harder it is for sweat to evaporate and cool the body. Therefore, the higher the heat index, the harder it is for your body to cool itself. Meanwhile, the breeze can enhance evaporation which can increase cooling. It can also push body heat away from the body which promotes cooling. So while the wind will push heat into the region in the wide sense. Locally, the breeze can cool you down at bit. It will run at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25mph. If you work outside, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. (hopefully).

There may be a few showers and storms this afternoon, which would cool things down. However, the showers and storms will be scattered.

Tomorrow we’ll see much of the same. We’ll start with lots of sun and warm temperatures. We will heat up to the mid 90s in the afternoon. The heat index will be around 100 or in the low 100’s. However, the rain probably won’t arrive until the evening on Saturday.

This will be ahead of a cold front that will change things up for Sunday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies on Sunday. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. It will be drier too as dew points drop to the 60s. The front may stall out over North Carolina. So there could be a few isolated showers and storms there.

We’ll be quiet and mild on Monday. Then the heat will be back by next Tuesday.

In the tropics there is still tropical depression 4, but it’s looking very meek.

There has been some very dry air north and south of the system. Also the upper level winds (shear) have been working together to weaken the system. It could easily fall apart today, or become a weak non-tropical low. IF it does survive, then it will continue to move to the west/northwest. It could move north of Puerto Rico by Sunday. Again, that’s if it survives.

We aren’t writing it off completely, but I doubt it will affect land. We’ll have updates on it over the weekend.

The heat is back out west. Dry conditions and extreme heat are creating more wildfires out there. It’s been a rough Summer out west, and the Summer is only half over. The heat is starting to slide east more and more. So I would expect more periodic heat in our local forecast for the rest of July.

While it has been hot out west, it has been cold over Greenland lately. A recent cold spell plunged part of Greenland to -33 degrees Celsius. That is cold for any month. Let along in June. Here is the article with more information: Record cold in Greenland.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler