Blog: Things Heat Up In The Weather Center!

I knew I had a few things happening this morning in the weather center when I got to work early this morning. Tropical depression 4 formed last night. There’s a lot of heat and humidity in the region. Also, there were a few showers on radar when I got in. However, some of the showers and storms briefly flared up between 4:30 and 7:30am.

Rain was very heavy at times. It caused a lot of traffic issues early. Then a lot of it moved out of Hampton Roads by the mid-morning. I’ve seen this before. Sometimes in the middle of Summer you get these weak fronts that stall out, and then move back north as a warm front. That’s exactly what happened this morning.

If you have a lot of humidity (which we do), then storms are able to flare up in the morning along these boundaries. The relative humidity was high near the surface. The front offers some lift. So storms can fire up during a time of day which is typically the most stable.

The warm front is going to slowly move north today. Depending on its speed, it could create some more scattered showers and storms this afternoon. If it moves slow, then scattered showers and storms will fire up. If it moves a little faster, then that will take the focus away from our area. So the storms would be more isolated. Here is what Future Trak shows for this afternoon:

Some of the storms may wait until the evening to arrive. These could quickly drop from northwest to southeast. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather for this afternoon and evening.

The main threat would be strong gusty winds. Heavy downpours will also be possible. Before any storms try to form we will be very hot and humid. Afternoon temps will reach to near 90 degrees. There may be some low 90s. The dew points are well into the 70s.

This thick humidity will let the heat index rise up to near 100 this afternoon. So stay well hydrated if you work outdoors. Make sure the kids are well hydrated at those Summer camps. Outside pets too. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

By tomorrow the heat will be worse. We’ll have more sunshine tomorrow morning through the midday. Also, the winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-15mph with higher gusts. This breeze may cool down how you feel a bit, but it will also bump up the actual temperatures. High temps tomorrow will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100. Possibly up to about 107 degrees in some places. This is dangerous heat if you are outdoors for a lengthy period of time. A cool front will try to move in tomorrow from the northwest, but this will probably stall out just to our north. It may create some more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

If the front somehow does make it farther southeast, then temps might pull back a few degrees. We’ll see. We’ll be hot and humid again on Saturday. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100 again. However, a stronger cold front will move through the region Saturday night. This will cool us down on Sunday. After an early morning shower, we’ll dry out. Highs will be back to the 80s. We’ll be mild and dry on Monday.

Things are also heating up in the tropics. (More-or-less). We now have tropical depression 4 in the central Atlantic ocean.

The system is weak, and it is forecast to stay weak. There is some very dry air north and south of the system. This could possibly make the system fall apart in the next couple of days. Also the upper level winds (wind shear) is forecast to increase. So that would weaken it. Either way it is currently moving to the west/northwest at over 15mph. The official forecast keeps it as a tropical depression into the weekend. Then it becomes a post-tropical low. That is if it doesn’t fall apart first.

We will continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler