Blog: Quick 4th Blog!

Well, as you can tell I didn’t take today off. It’s fine! I made some carnitas tacos and made them for the morning crew. For years my dad kept sending me the recipe and I just never followed up to make it. Then I got brave on my wife’s birthday last year, and tried it out. It ended up being awesome. Even my picky son liked it. So I’ve occasionally made it since then.

Anyway, I’m sorry to go on a large tangent, but it’s a holiday. So…back to weather.

Today we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the region. There is a stationary front to our south and a cool front to our north. We are in-between.

Since there are no big weather features, I don’t think we’ll see a big area of rain. However, it will be very warm and humid. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points are in the 70s. So some scattered showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. I think we’ll see a little better chance for rain today compared to yesterday. I put the chance for rain at 40% during the afternoon into the early evening.

Later this evening any showers that form should taper off. So we’ll probably only have a couple of stray showers during the fireworks tonight between 8 and 10pm.

Tomorrow the cool front will slowly drop south into the region. Also, the stationary front is forecast to drift north a bit. I think this will give us a higher chance for rain as some convergence happens. However, the models aren’t showing too much rain in our region. In fact Future Trak keeps most of the rain just off to our west.

I think it will be a little farther east. So I’m calling for a 50% chance for rain during the afternoon. Basically, we’ll have isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon for the next several days. No “washouts”, but a chance for rain each day. High temps will be in the 80s for the next 3 days. Then we’ll be in the 90s Friday and Saturday.

In the eastern Atlantic there is still a weak disturbance that is likely to form soon. It is moving steadily to the west.

The models have it moving west and then northwest. Some of them bring it very close to the United states in the next 7-10 days. However, there will be a lot of changes before that point. Some models keep it very week. Some strengthen it up to hurricane status. Some models keep it out to sea. It will depend on what happens over the U.S. It looks like a big trough will come in around that time. That would definitely send it off to the northeast. There’s lots of time before we have to worry about it. So for now just stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler