Blog: Weather For the 4th!

I think we are looking at some pretty typical Summer-time weather for the next couple of days. It won’t be dry, but I also don’t expect any washouts over the next 36 hours. There is an area of high pressure to our southeast. We had a weak boundary yesterday over Hampton Roads, but it has fallen apart. There may be some very weak boundaries left over from yesterday’s scattered showers/storms. These would be small and very localized.

Either way it is going to be hot and humid today. High temps will be near in the low 90s with a few mid 90s inland. There will only be a light breeze out of the west. So that won’t help with the high humidity. It will feel like the mid-upper 90s with the heat index. Also, a sea breeze could form later today due to the light winds. That might cool down a few locations near the shore. We will have some pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon. I put the chance for rain at 30%. Here is what Future Trak shows at 3pm.

I think we’ll see much of the same for tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll develop some more pop-up showers and storms in the region.

High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be light. By the evening, it looks like the showers will move to our south and west.

So hopefully, things clear out in time for the fireworks. I’m optimistic for now, but check back for updates. Sometimes showers can linger into the late evening when it is very humid outside.

By Wednesday a cool front will roam into the region. We’ll have a higher chance for rain and more clouds as the boundary slowly pushes through. It will probably stall out on Thursday giving us more clouds and more showers again. High temps will be in the 80s, but the humidity will probably remain high. Scattered showers and storms could continue on and off into Saturday. Hopefully, a 2nd cool front will drop in Saturday night, and that would cool us down a bit on Sunday. It might dry us out a little as well. We’ll see.

In the tropics there is a weak disturbance over in the eastern Atlantic. This will drift west over the next few days. It has a high chance of formation over the next few days.

The models do pick up on this feature. They strengthen it and have it over the Western Atlantic ocean in the next 7-10 days. The early indications are that it will stay offshore, but it is way too early to be definitive. We’ll have updates on it over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler