BLOG: One Hot and Humid Holiday

Not surprising that it has been hot and humid for the first half of your holiday weekend….it’s summer in Hampton Roads….these things happen! Despite, somewhat uncomfortable conditions, hopefully, you’ve had a chance to get out and enjoy the holiday!

Not much will change as we head into the 3rd and 4th – it’ll remain hot and muggy with slim chances for late day showers and storms. We have a stalled out front across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, so with the heat, humidity, and a nearby frontal boundary, that could spark those spotty thundershowers.

Before we get there, we have seen a few isolated showers and storms through the late afternoon hours. They have been very hit-or-miss, so some of you have stayed perfectly dry. We could still see a spot thundershower through 9-10 PM – some storms could produce heavy downpours and possibly gusty winds.

Once again, we will be tracking a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow along with a slight chance of late day showers and storms.

Highs will be close to 90° with dewpoints in the low-70s, so it could easily feel like it’s in the mid to upper-90s.

If you’re heading to the beach to cool off:

Luckily, a low risk of rip currents from the Oceanfront all the way to Nags Head, but more of a moderate risk closer to Hatteras.

The 4th will pretty much be a rinse and repeat forecast – partly cloudy with a chance of late day showers and storms. I think we’ll be okay for all of the fireworks displays. Be sure you check in with Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler starting at 4:30 AM for the latest updates.

We’ll keep those 2 in 10 shower chances in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

By mid-week, highs will drop into the mid-80s, but we won’t be able to shake the oppressive levels of humidity. Maybe by next weekend, we’ll see dewpoints come down into the 60s.

Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, take care of your pets, and check on your elderly neighbors! I’ll catch you later!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor